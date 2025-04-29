8BitDo's Retro R8 Mouse Is A Perfect Complement To Your NES-Themed Keyboard
The clever creators at 8BitDo have been skirting copyright rules for years now by borrowing the aesthetics of classic gaming hardware and then applying them to all-new modern controllers. 8BitDo is looked upon fondly among the many third-party controller makers because of its excellent quality control and pricing that remains affordable.
8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse N Edition: $49.99 at Amazon (in stock soon!)
The Retro R8 - N Edition is a new color for the R8 mouse that released a couple of months ago. That's a good thing, because the Retro R8 kicks butt. It's an ambidextrous gaming mouse with a high-end Pixart PAW3395 optical sensor, offering DPI settings all the way up to a nonsensically-high 26,000 DPI, and polling rates up to 8KHz—although, as usual, you'll have to be using the 2.4GHz or wired options to enjoy such high report rates.
The battery is a 450mAh rechargeable unit, and the mouse includes a charging dock so you don't even have to worry about fumbling with a charging wire. 8BitDo puts the Retro R8 mouse down for a 100-hour use time on Bluetooth and likely a bit less than that with the 2.4GHz dongle thanks to the higher polling rate.
Of course, this isn't just any gaming mouse; the reason you'd buy this thing is for the aesthetic. It's not hard to see the NES' influence, not only in the color scheme but even in the design; if we didn't know better, we'd think the N Edition was the original version. That honor goes to the version in Xbox colors, though. This version is instead perfectly paired with the N Editions of 8BitDo's excellent Retro keyboards:
8BitDo Retro Keyboard, 87 Key version (pictured): $88 at Amazon (after on-site coupon)
8BitDo Retro Keyboard, 107 Key version (with numpad): $114 at Amazon (after coupon)
8BitDo Retro Keyboard, 87 Key version: $99.99 at Amazon (17% off!)
8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse, Xbox Edition: $59.99 at Amazon
Both of these accessories are available in the Xbox colors, as we noted, and they're officially-licensed accessories, too. Let us know if you own any 8BitDo input hardware in the comments!