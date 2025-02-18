PowerColor's First Gaming Mouse Goes Wireless With A 26K DPI





It's fair to say that PowerColor is best known for its AMD Radeon graphics cards, with aggressive product names like Red Devil and Hellhound (among others). But did you also know that PowerColor dabbles in peripherals? It's a relatively recent expansion, and today PowerColor formally introduced its first gaming mouse, the ALPHYN AM10.





PowerColor actually teased the ALPHYN AM10 at Computex last summer and apparently it's now ready for prime time. Offered in black and white colorways, the ALPHYN AM10 on paper is a high-end gaming mouse with several desirable features. For one, it's a wireless rodent with an included 2.4GHz dongle and, if you care not about latency, Bluetooth 5.2 support as well.





Wireless connectivity alone does not make for a high-end mouse, but the list of features keeps going. The ALPHYN AM10 is built around PixArt's PAW3395 sensor with a DPI range of 100 all the way to 26,000, and a 650 IPS tracking speed. It also features a 1,000Hz polling rate when using it wirelessly, or 8,000Hz in wired mode.









Other perks include eight customizable buttons, the ability to save up to five profiles to the mouse's onboard memory, Omron switches rated for 70 million clicks on the primary buttons, PTFE Teflon feet, and configurable RGB lighting that, from the renders we've seen, looks tactfully placed. It's also billed as being lightweight at 95 grams, though it's not going to outclass the lightest mice on the market.





According to PowerColor, you can expect up to 50 hours of battery life . Unfortunately, PowerColor doesn't state if that's via the 2.4GHz dongle or in Bluetooth mode (we suspect the latter), but it did say that a quick 10-minute charge yields six hours of usage in a pinch (which, again, may be a Bluetooth rating).





PowerColor's first effort looks promising, both on paper and in the renders. From what we can tell, the general shape is similar to Logitech's G502 X Plus , which is one of our favorite gaming mice.



