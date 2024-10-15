Atari And Technos Super Pocket Retro Gaming Handheld Preorders Are Lit With 65 Classic Games





Feeling nostalgic for the games you played growing up? There are numerous ways to re-experience classic games from your childhood and/or earlier eras, from PC emulators to newfangled consoles with built-in titles. The Atari Super Pocket falls into the latter category in the handheld form factor, and it's available to preorder alongside the Technos Super Pocket.





These are the newest Super Pocket systems by Blaze Entertainment. Starting with the former, the Atari Super Pocket comes preloaded with 50 classic arcade and Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, and Lynx games, including Asteroids, Basketbrawl, Berzerk, Centipede, Kung Food, Haunted House, Missile Command, Pong, Tempest, Yar's Revenge, and a whole bunch of other titles.









What's also nifty is that the handheld sports an Evercade cartridge slot on the back. This expands the catalog of games to more than 500 titles across 60+ released collections.





The system itself is a compact handheld with a 2.8-inch IPS display (320x240 resolution), various buttons, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charge it (cable included). It purportedly boasts a battery life of four hours or more.





Atari Super Pocket for $59.99 on Amazon; it releases next Thursday, October 22. You can preorder thefor; it releases next Thursday, October 22.













Technos Super Pocket, which is also priced at $59.99 at Amazon and releases on the same day as the Atari Super Pocket (October 22). It's similar in concept and style, albeit in a blue and white colorway and obviously with different games baked in. The other retro handheld that's up for grabs is the, which is also priced atand releases on the same day as the Atari Super Pocket (October 22). It's similar in concept and style, albeit in a blue and white colorway and obviously with different games baked in.





It doesn't sport as many preloaded titles as the Atari Super Pocket—'just' 15 instead of 60—but they're generally higher quality games, at least in terms of graphics and gameplay. They include the following...