7 Stunning White Motherboards For A Clean, High-End Gaming PC Build
A Brief On Motherboard Sockets And Chipsets, The Foundation Of Your PCTwo important specifications to understand before buying any motherboard are the supported CPU socket and the built-in motherboard chipset. While exact features like Wi-Fi may vary between motherboards, chipset will determine the overall feature set, including whether or not the board supports overclocking, an integral feature for gaming CPUs. While overclocking is typically more available on AMD CPUs than Intel CPUs, a few chipsets still block the feature on AMD's side, and most Intel chipsets also don't allow it. CPU overclocking on Intel also requires a specific -K or -X model CPU, and overclocking on either side will be better with higher-end motherboards that have better VRMs and support for faster memory.
Fortunately, all the motherboards featured below support CPU overclocking. Only one Intel chipset is featured, but the boards below support PCIe 5.0 GPUs on top of the baseline 4.0 spec of Intel Z890. A bit more segmentation is occurring on the AMD side, but if you're not fiending for enhanced USB 4 support, AMD B850 or X870 will serve you just fine.
#1 - ASUS ROG Strix B850-A Motherboard
- List Pricing/MSRP: $289.99
- Current Pricing: $185.00
- Why We Picked It: A gorgeous white ATX motherboard on a massive discount, cheaper than all other available options. Also featured as the backbone of the previously-covered DIY Icy PC build, which could inspire your own build planning.
- Motherboard Socket: AMD AM5
- Motherboard Chipset: AMD B850
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives:
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#2 - NZXT N9 Z890
- List Pricing/MSRP: $229.99
- Current Pricing: $199.99
- Why We Picked It: NZXT makes some gorgeous hardware, and this PCIe 5.0-enhanced Intel Z890 board is feature-rich at a killer price, adding RGB lighting on top of the dominant white aesthetic.
- Motherboard Socket: Intel 1851
- Motherboard Chipset: Intel Z890
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives: An also-white Intel Z790 variant for 13th and 14th Gen CPUs is also present, demanding a higher price but offering one of the best options for those pre-Core Ultra CPUs.
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#3 - Gigabyte Aorus Elite B850
- List Pricing/MSRP: $254.99
- Current Pricing: $229.99
- Why We Picked It: A fully-featured AMD B850 motherboard with a clean white aesthetic and specialized support for X3D CPUs.
- Motherboard Socket: AMD AM5
- Motherboard Chipset: AMD B850
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives:
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#4 - ASUS TUF Z890 Pro
- List Pricing/MSRP: $289.99
- Current Pricing: $239.99
- Why We Picked It: A high-performance Intel Z890 board with high-quality VRMs for overclocking and a near full-white aesthetic.
- Motherboard Socket: Intel 1851
- Motherboard Chipset: Intel Z890
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives: An even-cheaper Z890-AYW variant is also available for $189, but comparatively cuts back on VRMs.
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#5 - ASUS ROG Strix X870-A
- List Pricing/MSRP: $329.99
- Current Pricing: $241.99
- Why We Picked It: One of the cheapest options for a white AMD X870-enabled motherboard, offering the full suite of AM5 overclocking features and a packed VRM solution for high overclocks.
- Motherboard Socket: AMD AM5
- Motherboard Chipset: AMD X870
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives: The MAX-ATX alternative is still white and available for just $191.91, but sacrifices some VRMs for the lower price point.
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#6 - ASUS ROG Strix Z890-A
- List Pricing/MSRP: $399.99
- Current Pricing: $269.99
- Why We Picked It: One of the best high-performance Intel Z890 motherboards for CPU overclocking, complete with a gorgeous white finish and an RGB I/O shroud/VRM cooling solution.
- Motherboard Socket: Intel 1851
- Motherboard Chipset: Intel Z890
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives: N/A
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#7 - MSI MPG X870E Edge
- List Pricing/MSRP: $419.99
- Current Pricing: $269.99
- Why We Picked It: A white motherboard with AMD's top-end X870E chipset, ensuring both superb CPU overclocking and USB4/SATA support.
- Motherboard Socket: AMD AM5
- Motherboard Chipset: AMD X870E
- Notable Same-Page Alternatives: N/A
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MSI MAG A850GL White 80+ Gold Power Supply Unit To Power Your Build
- List Pricing/MSRP: $183.35
- Current Pricing: $129.99
- Why We Picked It: A white PSU for systems where the PSU is visible from the outside—if your PSU is shielded, a cheaper alternative may be preferred. But the MSI MAG A850GL still comes at a reasonable price, with 850W wattage and 80+ Gold Efficiency.
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