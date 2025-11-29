8 Black Friday Prebuilt Gaming PCs That Crush High Part Prices





Don't worry if you missed out on the Black Friday sales bonanza because it's not as if retailers suddenly stopped offering discounts. There are bunch of lingering Black Friday deals out there, some of which are now labeled as Cyber Monday bargains. Call them whatever you want, if you're in the market for a new gaming PC and are hoping to get a deal, you have several options.





This is especially important now because skyrocketing memory chip prices threaten to disrupt the market, both for DIY builds and prebuilt PCs. Builders like Maingear and CyberPowerPC have even went on record saying prices and lead times will inevitably increase, so now is the time buy. If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new system, here are deals that caught our eye.

HP Omen 16L With GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Is On Sale For $999.99

HP Omen 16L (white chassis) configuration. It's marked down to $999.99 at Best Buy (save $250) and comes equipped with a To kick things off, have a look at thisconfiguration. It's marked down toand comes equipped with a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8GB VRAM) . Compared to the previous generation GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, the newer 5060 Ti based on Blackwell is about 20% faster in rasterized gaming, with a bigger performance gap on tap when enabling DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen.





Sitting shotgun is Intel's Core i5-14400F processor (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 20MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, along with 16GB of XPG Lancer DDR5-5600 memory with an RGB heatsink and a 1TB solid state drive in the backseat.





You get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity, four USB-A ports (2x 5Gbps and 2x 10Gbps), two USB-C ports (1x 5Gbps and 1x 10Gbps), four USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a GbE LAN port, an HDMI output, and three DisplayPort connectors.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 With GeForce RTX 5070 Is $480 Off









Lenovo's Legion Tower 5 that's on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $480). It rocks a Looking to step up to a big more GPU firepower with more VRAM to boot? Then check outthat's on sale for. It rocks a GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7 memory linked to a 192-bit bus for 672GB/s of memory bandwidth.





It also sports an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor that is primed for gaming. Based on Zen 4, the 7800X3D is an 8-core/16-thread chip with up to a 5GHz clock speed and 96MB of L3 cache, which includes 32MB of on-chip cache and 64MB of 3D V-Cache.





Other specs include 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB SSD. In short, this setup costs a few hundred dollars more than the Omen 16L, but it comes with several key upgrades. Note that at today's inflated memory prices, getting 32GB of DDR5 RAM is a nice bonus.





