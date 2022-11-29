6 Awesome PC Hardware Deals Under $100 On Amazon To Upgrade Your Gaming Battlestation





You can stop kicking yourself if you forgot to shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals , or were otherwise preoccupied. While both events are technically now in the rear view mirror, many bargains remain. That will likely be the case throughout the holiday season. Regardless, we've rounded up a handful of compelling discounts on PC accessories to take your gaming and streaming to a new level.





Logitech's G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse, which is discounted to (save $60). I can't say enough good things about this rodent after having used a previous version for several years (before upgrading to the One of them is, which is discounted to $89.99 on Amazon (save $60). I can't say enough good things about this rodent after having used a previous version for several years (before upgrading to the G502 X Plus ). It's comfortable, customizable, and rocks a free-spinning scroll wheel that makes whipping through long menus and websites a breeze (you can also configure it for stepped-scrolling).





This newer model (compared to the one I had been using) features an upgraded Hero 25K sensor with a configurable DPI range of 100 to 25,600. That's way beyond what you'll ever need, even for pro gaming. But with 1:1 tracking and no gimmicks like smoothing or filtering, this is hands-down one of the best mouse sensors on the market. And unlike the G502 X Plus (which is also awesome), it comes with an adjustable weight system.









HyperX Cloud II, a 7.1 surround sound headset that's on sale for . Memory foam earpads and a padded leatherette headband combine to make this comfortable for long gaming sessions, while the large 53mm drivers pump out impressive audio. HyperX has a penchant for releasing gaming headsets that punch above their price. One of them is the, a 7.1 surround sound headset that's on sale for $49.99 right now (save $50) . Memory foam earpads and a padded leatherette headband combine to make this comfortable for long gaming sessions, while the large 53mm drivers pump out impressive audio.





There's also an element of durability here. Underneath all that padding on the headband is an aluminum frame that HyperX says is "built to withstand the blows of daily use." That means you don't have to handle this headset with kid gloves.





We also like that it offers up virtual 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with PC, Mac, and several game consoles.









Razer Huntsman Mini—it's on sale for (save $50). Owning a mechanical or optical keyboard is one of those things that once you've been there, you can't imagine typing with anything else. Those squishy membrane domes just don't cut it. They've grown exponentially in popularity over the past several years to where they no longer necessarily command a king's ransom. Case in point, the—it's on sale for $69.99 at Amazon (save $50).





I personally prefer a full-size plank with a dedicated number pad, but for those who have no use for such a thing, this one takes care of the essentials in a compact form factor. Otherwise known as a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard, it's 60 percent the size of a full deck.





The Huntsman Mini utilizes optical key switches, which work by registering key presses when breaking a beam of light for instant results. These are also tactile and clicky with a 1.5mm actuation distance. Other features include aluminum construction, fully programmable macros, oil-resistant doubleshot PBT keycaps, and per-key RGB backlighting.









Blue Yeti, and it's on sale for (save $45). If you're serious about streaming, invest in a solid microphone, one that will sound much better than whatever is attached to your gaming headset. A good option in that department is the, and it's on sale for $84.99 at Amazon (save $45).





This is one of the most popular microphones on the market, and for good reason—it strikes an excellent balance between performance and price. For under $100, you get a name-brand mic with three capsules enabling four pickup patterns (flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo). You'll also find onboard controls for headset volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain.





Setup is easy, too. This is a plug-and-play USB microphone with its own stand, so just plop it on your desk, plug it in, and you're ready to go. Note that it's also available in other color options (blackout as shown above and teal are the least expensive).









Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam + Tripod combo. This bundle is on sale for . The other part of the streaming equation is a webcam. Do yourself and your viewers a favor and get one that show you in a good light. There are a bunch to choose from, one of which is thecombo. This bundle is on sale for $64.72 right now (save $35.23)





This is an excellent choice if you're looking for webcam that performs well in a variety of lighting conditions without ravaging your wallet or purse. It offers clear 1080p recording at 30 frames per second, or 60 frames per second at 720p. It also features autofocus, a 78-degree field of view, and auto-light correction.





While we still recommend buying a standalone microphone, the C922 Pro Stream is equipped with two omni-directional microphones that you can use in a pinch. This package also comes with a compact tripod if you don't want to attach the webcam to the top of your monitor.









Samsung's SSD T7, you can take your data with you. The 1TB model is also on sale for (save $50.99) in three different color options, including Indigo Blue, Titan Gray, and Metallic Red. You can never have enough high-speed storage, right? That's where solid state drives come into play, and with, you can take your data with you. The 1TB model is also on sale for $89 at Amazon (save $50.99) in three different color options, including Indigo Blue, Titan Gray, and Metallic Red.





We posted our full analysis and benchmarks in our Samsung T7 Portable SSD review , and while it's a couple years old at this point, this is still a great option for the money. In our testing, it delivered strong USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance, and we also like the svelte and durable form factor. And for security, you can lock your data behind a password by way of the drive's embedded software.





Here are a few other sub-$100 deals that are worth checking out...