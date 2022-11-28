Clean Up With These Shark And iRobot Vacuum Deals Up To 46% Off For Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is in full swing, but if you still have some Thanksgiving cleanup to do, perhaps the procrastination will pay off if you let a robot take care of some of it for you. We won't judge, but we do have a slew of offers available for some great robotic vacuums, check it out!
The first item on our list, which we pictured at the top, is the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle. iRobot was one of the first mass-produced robot vacuums on the market, this bundle comes with the Roomba S9+ (9550) with a self-emptying bin, and the Braava Jet m6 (6112) for a whole house clean. What's better than mopping and vacuuming at the press of a button? This excellent bundle is only $949, you'll be saving a whopping $650.99 thanks to the 41% discount on this.
Perhaps you don't mind emptying your robotic cleaner yourself, or even mopping. The much more budget friendly iRobot Roomba 694 might be what you're looking for. Only $179 during the Cyber Monday sales, it features WiFi connectivity, app control and support for Amazon Alexa. It also works well with pet hair and on hard floors.
There's also a possibility you don't like all these newfangled robots. So you stick to the manual vacuum option. In that case the Shark AZ1002 Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean & Self-Cleaning Brushroll is likely a perfect fit. This upright has LED headlights to illuminate all your messes and even has a noise reduction feature that lowers pitch and makes it much less harsh on the ears. Pick it up for $249.99, a savings of $200 at 44% off!
Of course, these are not the only soil-sucking options available this Cyber Monday. There is a huge list of options we've provided below, check out these additional great deals!
- iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum - $599 (25% off, save $200.99)
- iRobot® Roomba Combo™ j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop - $899 (18% off, save $200.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 (6113) Robot Mop Bundle - $649 (28% off, save $250.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity - $174 (42% off, save $125.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 EVO (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - $349.99 (35% off, save $120.99)
- iRobot® Roomba® j7 (7150) Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum - $349 (42% off, save $250.99)
- Shark HZ2002 Vertex Ultralight Corded Stick - $250 (17% off, save $49.99)
- Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base - $298.99 (46% off, save $251)
- Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum - $149.99 (33% off, save $74.01)