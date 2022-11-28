Clean Up With These Shark And iRobot Vacuum Deals Up To 46% Off For Cyber Monday





iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle

Cyber Monday is in full swing, but if you still have some Thanksgiving cleanup to do, perhaps the procrastination will pay off if you let a robot take care of some of it for you. We won't judge, but we do have a slew of offers available for some great robotic vacuums, check it out!The first item on our list, which we pictured at the top, is the. iRobot was one of the first mass-produced robot vacuums on the market, this bundle comes with the Roomba S9+ (9550) with a self-emptying bin, and the Braava Jet m6 (6112) for a whole house clean. What's better than mopping and vacuuming at the press of a button? This excellent bundle is, you'll be saving a whopping $650.99 thanks to the 41% discount on this.Perhaps you don't mind emptying your robotic cleaner yourself, or even mopping. The much more budget friendly iRobot Roomba 694 might be what you're looking for.during the Cyber Monday sales, it features WiFi connectivity, app control and support for Amazon Alexa. It also works well with pet hair and on hard floors.There's also a possibility you don't like all these newfangled robots. So you stick to the manual vacuum option. In that case the Shark AZ1002 Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean & Self-Cleaning Brushroll is likely a perfect fit. This upright has LED headlights to illuminate all your messes and even has a noise reduction feature that lowers pitch and makes it much less harsh on the ears. Pick it up for $249.99, a savings of $200 at 44% off!Of course, these are not the only soil-sucking options available this Cyber Monday. There is a huge list of options we've provided below, check out these additional great deals!