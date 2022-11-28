CATEGORIES
Clean Up With These Shark And iRobot Vacuum Deals Up To 46% Off For Cyber Monday

by Lane BabuderMonday, November 28, 2022, 02:16 PM EDT
Cyber Monday is in full swing, but if you still have some Thanksgiving cleanup to do, perhaps the procrastination will pay off if you let a robot take care of some of it for you. We won't judge, but we do have a slew of offers available for some great robotic vacuums, check it out!

The first item on our list, which we pictured at the top, is the iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle. iRobot was one of the first mass-produced robot vacuums on the market, this bundle comes with the Roomba S9+ (9550) with a self-emptying bin, and the Braava Jet m6 (6112) for a whole house clean. What's better than mopping and vacuuming at the press of a button? This excellent bundle is only $949, you'll be saving a whopping $650.99 thanks to the 41% discount on this.


Perhaps you don't mind emptying your robotic cleaner yourself, or even mopping. The much more budget friendly iRobot Roomba 694 might be what you're looking for. Only $179 during the Cyber Monday sales, it features WiFi connectivity, app control and support for Amazon Alexa. It also works well with pet hair and on hard floors.


There's also a possibility you don't like all these newfangled robots. So you stick to the manual vacuum option. In that case the Shark AZ1002 Apex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with DuoClean & Self-Cleaning Brushroll is likely a perfect fit. This upright has LED headlights to illuminate all your messes and even has a noise reduction feature that lowers pitch and makes it much less harsh on the ears. Pick it up for $249.99, a savings of $200 at 44% off!

Of course, these are not the only soil-sucking options available this Cyber Monday. There is a huge list of options we've provided below, check out these additional great deals!

