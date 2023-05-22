Pac-Man Arcade LEGO Set Recreates Retro Gaming Glory With A Clever Crank













The set is bigger than you would think from looking at the pictures. In fact, it's so big that you might think it were actually a playable Pac-Man tabletop game. Sadly, it isn't—but you can pretend that it is by working the little crank on the side that makes the objects inside the mechanical maze move around.







You can also open the back of the system to reveal a storage compartment, which LEGO suggests using for the included micro-sized version of the set that comes complete with a 1980s-styled minifigure , a gumball machine, and what looks to be a trash can or possibly a change machine—essential artifacts for any 1980s arcade.





It's a fun collaboration especially considering that Toru Iwatani (the creator of Pac-Man) says that the bright yellow color of Pac-Man was actually inspired by a yellow LEGO brick. In that sense, it seems strangely appropriate to honor the legacy of the 43-year-old game with such a detailed LEGO kit.



