8BitDo Pro 3 Controller With Swappable Buttons & Switch 2 Support Is Up For Preorder

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 16, 2025, 09:49 AM EDT
Three 8BitDo Pro 3 controllers in front of game systems.
Timing is everything and to that end, 8BitDo has released a new flagship wireless controller that comes hot on the heels of Nintendo's Switch 2 launch. Called the Pro 3, it's available in three colorways (shown above) and features support for Nintendo's newest handheld (which Best Buy is getting ready to restock), as well as a range of other systems including the original Switch 1, iOS and Android devices, Windows PCs, and SteamOS.

A big part of the multi-platform compatibility is the result of different connection options. If going wireless, you have the option of pairing with the included 2.4GHz dongle (USB-C) or by way of Bluetooth, and if opting for wired, just plug in the USB-C cable.

Arriving four years after the Pro 2, the new Pro 3 looks similar overall but offers some notable upgrades over its predecessor. For one, there are a couple of tiny extra buttons next to the triggers. The Pro 3 is also 8BitDo's first controller to feature swappable A-B-X-Y buttons (whereas the Ultimate Wireless 2 features swappable triggers), which attach magnetically to the gamepad. The real benefit there is being able to quickly rearrange the buttons, depending on the platform you're playing on.

8BitDo Pro 3 controller with ball-top joysticks.

Other features include Hall Effect triggers, TMR joysticks, a Trigger mode switch (to switch been linear Hall Effect triggers and non-linear tactile triggers), vibration and motion control, a Turbo function, and an integrated charging dock to ensure the Pro 3 is always charged. According to 8BitDo, games can expect up to 20 hours from the non-removable 1,000mAh battery.

We haven't tested the Pro 3, but it looks like a worthy successor with some neat upgrades. It does come with a higher price tag, though, with the Pro 3 priced at $69.99. If interested, you can scoop one up on Amazon right now.
Meanwhile, if you can do without the upgrades, 8BitDo's Pro 2 controller can still be found for $49.99 on Amazon, and it also now supports the Switch 2.
