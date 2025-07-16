8BitDo Pro 3 Controller With Swappable Buttons & Switch 2 Support Is Up For Preorder

Timing is everything and to that end, 8BitDo has released a new flagship wireless controller that comes hot on the heels of Nintendo's Switch 2 launch. Called the Pro 3, it's available in three colorways (shown above) and features support for Nintendo's newest handheld (which Best Buy is getting ready to restock ), as well as a range of other systems including the original Switch 1, iOS and Android devices, Windows PCs, and SteamOS.





A big part of the multi-platform compatibility is the result of different connection options. If going wireless, you have the option of pairing with the included 2.4GHz dongle (USB-C) or by way of Bluetooth, and if opting for wired, just plug in the USB-C cable.





Arriving four years after the Pro 2, the new Pro 3 looks similar overall but offers some notable upgrades over its predecessor. For one, there are a couple of tiny extra buttons next to the triggers. The Pro 3 is also 8BitDo's first controller to feature swappable A-B-X-Y buttons (whereas the Ultimate Wireless 2 features swappable triggers), which attach magnetically to the gamepad. The real benefit there is being able to quickly rearrange the buttons, depending on the platform you're playing on.









Other features include Hall Effect triggers, TMR joysticks, a Trigger mode switch (to switch been linear Hall Effect triggers and non-linear tactile triggers), vibration and motion control, a Turbo function, and an integrated charging dock to ensure the Pro 3 is always charged. According to 8BitDo, games can expect up to 20 hours from the non-removable 1,000mAh battery.





We haven't tested the Pro 3, but it looks like a worthy successor with some neat upgrades. It does come with a higher price tag, though, with the Pro 3 priced at $69.99. If interested, you can scoop one up on Amazon right now.