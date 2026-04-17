NEOGEO AES+ Brings Classic Console Back To Life For Glorious Retro Gaming













Plaion is currently taking pre-orders for the Neo Geo AES+, which launches on November 12, 2026. The standard edition goes for $249.99, but there’s also a slick 35th anniversary edition that comes in ice white for $349.99.





To put that into context, the original Neo Geo launched at $649.99 in April 1990, which adjusted for inflation is equivalent to around $1,665 today. Games for the Neo Geo typically ran between $200 to $300 at the time, equivalent to around $512 to $768 in 2026.