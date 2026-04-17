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NEOGEO AES+ Brings Classic Console Back To Life For Glorious Retro Gaming

by Alan VelascoFriday, April 17, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT
neo geo aes retro console hero
The Neo Geo console is legendary for its ability to replicate the arcade experience at home, although gamers needed to pay a big premium for the privilege back in the day, and that ultimately limited its reach. Thankfully, the retro maestros at Plaion Replai are working their magic again to bring yet another faithful recreation to life, this time with the NeoGeo AES+. The best part is that this time around players won’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get one.

Of course, with this being such a legendary console, it means Plaion needed to go the extra mile in how it revived it for 2026. Instead of following the typical path of employing an FPGA chip, the company opted to place an ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) at the heart of the system. The company says that the “hardware is so authentic in fact, that the NEOGEO AES+ offers full compatibility with original NEOGEO AES cartridges.”

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For those who don’t already have an existing library of Neo Geo games, there will be re-releases to pick from. There will be an initial set of 10 titles, which include Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2002, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Big Tournament Golf, Shock Troopers, Samurai Showdown V Special, Pulstar, Twinkle Star Sprites, Magician Lord, and Over Top. The company says that fans can expect more releases in the future.

It’s not just games, though, as there will also be replicas for all of the console’s accessories. These include an arcade stick, gamepad, and memory card that no longer requires a battery. Which, by the way, a unique feature of the original Neo Geo is that owners could bring their memory cards to Neo Geo arcade machines.

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While fans will be pleased at the effort expended to achieve such authenticity, they’ll be equally as pleased with the modern quality-of-life improvement that are onboard. The console will have low-latency HDMI output that supports resolutions up to 1080p, an on-screen BIOS, and DIP switches for instant territory language switching. Additionally, it includes an AV output for those who want to fully relive their memories by hooking it up to a CRT display.

Plaion is currently taking pre-orders for the Neo Geo AES+, which launches on November 12, 2026. The standard edition goes for $249.99, but there’s also a slick 35th anniversary edition that comes in ice white for $349.99.

To put that into context, the original Neo Geo launched at $649.99 in April 1990, which adjusted for inflation is equivalent to around $1,665 today. Games for the Neo Geo typically ran between $200 to $300 at the time, equivalent to around $512 to $768 in 2026.
Tags:  neogeo, retro-gaming, classic-gaming
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Alan Velasco

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