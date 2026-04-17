NEOGEO AES+ Brings Classic Console Back To Life For Glorious Retro Gaming
Of course, with this being such a legendary console, it means Plaion needed to go the extra mile in how it revived it for 2026. Instead of following the typical path of employing an FPGA chip, the company opted to place an ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) at the heart of the system. The company says that the “hardware is so authentic in fact, that the NEOGEO AES+ offers full compatibility with original NEOGEO AES cartridges.”
For those who don’t already have an existing library of Neo Geo games, there will be re-releases to pick from. There will be an initial set of 10 titles, which include Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2002, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Big Tournament Golf, Shock Troopers, Samurai Showdown V Special, Pulstar, Twinkle Star Sprites, Magician Lord, and Over Top. The company says that fans can expect more releases in the future.
It’s not just games, though, as there will also be replicas for all of the console’s accessories. These include an arcade stick, gamepad, and memory card that no longer requires a battery. Which, by the way, a unique feature of the original Neo Geo is that owners could bring their memory cards to Neo Geo arcade machines.
While fans will be pleased at the effort expended to achieve such authenticity, they’ll be equally as pleased with the modern quality-of-life improvement that are onboard. The console will have low-latency HDMI output that supports resolutions up to 1080p, an on-screen BIOS, and DIP switches for instant territory language switching. Additionally, it includes an AV output for those who want to fully relive their memories by hooking it up to a CRT display.