The 6 Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Video Game Deals
Madden NFL 27 - $42.99 (39% off)
Fall means it’s time for football, and Madden is the best way to hit the digital gridiron and make your team a juggernaut dynasty that'll be the envy of fans everywhere. This year’s edition brings some welcome improvements, such as more realistic interactions between defensive backs and wide receivers, in addition to a new way of taking on short yardage plays.
Pragmata (Switch 2) - $39.99 (33% off)
Capcom has been on a heck of a run these last few years, with the publisher dipping into its popular backlog of franchises. Its midas touch is even extending to brand new projects such as Pragmata. Players will need to survive their journey through a stranded space station while working with a precocious android, dispatching enemies with unique weapons and hacking abilities.
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (PS5) - $28.69 (52% off)
The Dragon Quest series is one of the most iconic RPGs in gaming, spanning across several decades and platforms. However, Dragon Quest VII, which originally debuted on the PlayStation 2, holds a special place in fans' hearts. This remake faithfully recaptures the original while adding some modern quality-of-life improvements. It’s an excellent entry for longtime fans and new players alike.
Octopath Traveler 0 - $29.99 (40% off)
Octopath Traveler 0 is a prequel to the first two entries, and boasts a custom character creator along with a deep town building system for a unique gaming experience. Being a prequel, it provides a nice entry point for those who might be jumping in for the first time while serving as a vehicle to expand the lore fans of the first two games know and love. Just be aware that this is a Game Keycard, so you’ll still need to download the game once you pop the cart into your handheld.
Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) - $14.99 (53% off)
This game launched in a rough state and didn’t live up to fans’ expectations. However, after a series of updates it has become one of the better gaming experiences in the Star Wars universe, giving players the opportunity to whip around in a speeder, pilot a spaceship, and visit locales across the galaxy.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora From the Ashes Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
It might be a few years old, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora From the Ashes Edition is still a gorgeous game that nails the grandiose experience fans of this franchise would expect. It marries the tried-and-true open world game design Ubisoft is known for with the lore and visuals that are ripped right from the blockbuster movies. Players can even choose to explore its world in either third or first person.
If the games above don't catch your eye, check out the list below for more great options.