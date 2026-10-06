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Timely Deals On Apple, Samsung, Google, And Retro Gaming Smartwatches

by Aaron LeongTuesday, October 06, 2026, 11:00 AM EDT
Google's Pixel Watch 5
Google's Pixel Watch 5 - Image: Google
Unless you've been living in a hole for the past few months, you probably already know that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has kicked off, typically bringing some of the year's steep discounts right to your doorstep. Here, we've compiled a few notable smartwatch deals, whether you are looking for advanced health tracking, Android/iOS ecosystem support, or even some retro flair.

Pixel Watch 5 with active band
Pixel Watch 5 with active band - Image: Google

First on the list is the feature-packed Pixel Watch 5, Google’s latest flagship wearable that pairs deep AI integration with a brilliant AMOLED display and more precise health tracking. Meant for smooth everyday performance, it offers the usual suite of sleep monitoring, real-time heart rate stats, and Android app support in the most Google-fied package. Snag the Pixel Watch 5 ($334.99, normally $399.99)

Alternatively, if you want Google tech at an more budget-friendly price point, the 2024 Pixel Watch 3 remains an outstanding deal. It maintains Google's signature sleek dome design, accurate workout tracking, and fluid Wear OS performance without demanding top-tier pricing. Upgrade your wrist setup with this proven favorite: Pixel Watch 3, 45 mm version ($149.99, normally $299.99)

Android enthusiasts looking for modern styling and holistic wellness monitoring should also check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8. Packed with advanced BioActive sensors, body composition analysis, and intuitive sleep coaching, it keeps you fully dialed into your personal health metrics throughout the entire day. Galaxy Watch 8 ($249.99, normally $329.99)

If you prefer a classic, tactical look without giving up the latest in smart functionality, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the iconic physical rotating bezel alongside a stainless steel construction. It combines tactile navigation with robust health tracking, making it an ideal blend of luxury design and some of the best Samsung has to offer. Galaxy Watch 8 Classic ($349.99, normally $499.99)

Don't dismiss the affordable Apple Watch SE 3
Don't dismiss the affordable Apple Watch SE 3 - Image: Apple

For iPhone users seeking maximum functionality at an accessible price point, the Apple Watch SE 3 is an unbeatable value. Powered by Apple’s solid S10 processor, the watch features safety tools like Crash Detection, comprehensive activity ring tracking, and seamless iOS notification management. Take advantage of this Prime Big Deal Days price cut: Watch SE 3, 40 mm ($199.00, normally $249.00)

Mega Man Retro Gaming Smartwatch
Mega Man Retro Gaming Smartwatch - Image: My Play Watch

Finally, gamers and collectors can add a fun spin to their collection with the Mega Man Retro Gaming Smartwatch. Combining actual Mega Man 2 gameplay with everyday fitness tracking and custom digital clock faces, it serves as a great conversation starter for gaming enthusiasts, and is almost as cool as a Casio Calculator watch (okay, it's not even close). Pick up the unique Mega Man Retro Gaming Smartwatch ($59.99, normally $79.99)
Tags:  deals, SmartWatch, Amazon-Prime
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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