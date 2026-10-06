Prime Big Deal Days: Top Gaming & 4K Monitor Deals At Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here, and there are a bunch of huge monitor discounts available. We've tracked all the biggest monitor deals currently available on Amazon, ranging from $99 to $799, featuring panels from 27-inches on up to a 49-inch Ultrawide. Whether you're a hardcore gamer that craves speed over everything else or a professional that has to consider color accuracy and wide viewing angles, we've got you covered.
The MSI Pro MP275PG E14 is a 27-inch, 1080p 144 Hz IPS gaming monitor complete with FreeSync support and an adjustable stand. For just $100, this is a killer deal for an entry-level gaming monitor, if you're cool with the relatively low pixel density.
Up next is the Acer Nitro KG271U, which jumps up in price to $169.99 but in exchange boosts resolution to 1440p and refresh rate to 330 Hz. With support for AMD FreeSync Premium and 93% DCI-P3 gamut coverage on top of that, this is a superb deal for under $200. A similar sub-$200 deal to consider, if this monitor is no longer available, would be the ASUS ROG XG27ACS 27-Inch 1440p IPS Monitor($189.00 USD, or 17% Off.) While that monitor is slightly slower at 180 Hz, that's still a relatively speedy refresh rate.
There are a multitude of Samsung monitors currently on sale, and the Samsung Odyssey G55C Curved 32-Inch 1440p VA Monitor is available for an absolute steal at just $189.99. This is a 32-inch 1000R curved 165 Hz 1440p VA monitor that's relatively large and won't break the bank. This monitor should be ideal for home video and non-competitive gaming experiences, though the VA panel technology is not quite as responsive or color accurate as more expensive IPS/OLED panels.
Whether you're a gamer or professional looking for a 4K monitor, the Dell S275QC 27-Inch IPS Monitormay fit the bill. The S275QC is a 27-inch 120 Hz 4K IPS monitor rated for 99% sRGB gamut coverage, which features FreeSync Premium support. These balanced specs make the monitor broadly appealing across a number of market segments, though if you're a pro and want even more screen space, the larger VA panel-based Dell S3225QS 32-Inch VA Monitor($299.99 USD, or 19% Off) may be a better choice for you.
If you're looking for the best gaming monitor deal available right now, look no further than the Acer Predator XB273U 27-Inch 1440p IPS Monitor. The Acer Predator XB273U is part of the initial lineup of G-Sync Pulsar monitors that launched earlier this year. While G-Sync Pulsar only works with IPS technology at this time, the way it works allows IPS to achieve near-OLED or CRT levels of motion fidelity. This makes G-Sync Pulsar monitors particularly appealing for eSports professionals and FPS-starved PC gamers in general. Note, however, the $200 discount on this one requires a coupon, but we noticed some inconsistency on whether or not the coupon appears when opening the page. Refresh the page, use a different browser, or try incognito mode to ensure that coupon shows up.
Capping off the list is the INNOCN E49M16 49-Inch 1080p+ VA Mini LED Ultrawide Monitor. With a super-wide 3840 x 1080 resolution (think 2 x 27-inch 1080p monitors slapped together), a VA panel backed with Mini-LED technology for improved color vibrancy, and full 1000-nit HDR support, it's one of the more interesting, affordable ultrawide monitors out there. The only downside is that its pixel density isn't particularly high, which will be more noticeable with a monitor this massive.
If the above monitor is no longer available or you'd prefer a 1440p resolution, an alternative is the Samsung LS49C954UANXZA 49-Inch 1440p VA Ultrawide Monitor ($799 USD,) though it is more expensive, lacks Mini LED backlighting, and peak brightness is lower compared to the INNOCN E49M16. It does, however, feature a 1000R curve, which many find preferable with large ultrawides.