These 4th Of July PC Gaming Deals Will Help You Get Your Fun On For The Holiday Weekend
Fireworks are not the only thing popping today, so are all kinds of deals on games and PC hardware. If you have not already, check out Steam's Summer Sale, and be sure to claim your copy of The Spectrum Retreat for no cost at the Epic Games Store. Then after stocking up on games, if you decide you could use a gaming laptop upgrade or some fancy new peripherals, we have rounded up some more deals that might be of interest.
Let's start things off with the Alienware m15 R4, discounted to $2,279.98 at Amazon (save $120.01). We reviewed the Alienware m15 R4 with the a similar configuration as this one, and donned it with our coveted Editor's Choice award for offering excellent gaming performance and a boatload of amenities. The only real difference is we took at a look at a version with a 4K OLED display, whereas this one trades that for a 1920x1080 LCD screen with a seriously fast 300Hz refresh rate.
To help take advantage of all that headroom, this laptop pairs an Intel Core i7-10870H processor (8C/16T, 16MB L3 cache, up to 5GHz) with a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. IT also features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, and includes features like Killer Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.
Here are a couple of other gaming laptop deals...
- Alienware Area 51M (17.3-inch, i7-10700K, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,549.98 at Amazon (save $350.01)
- Acer Predator Triton 500 (i7-10750H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,449 at Amazon (save $350.99)
The Predator Triton 500 is not only the least expensive of the bunch, it also features a 300MHz display, with NVIDIA G-Sync support to boot.
Saving On Razer Gaming Mice, Headphones, And More
Need a new gaming mouse? The Razer DeathAdder Essential is an excellent choice, and it is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon (save $25). This is about as affordable as it gets for a quality gaming rodent, which in this case includes an optical sensor with a 6,400 DPI, five programmable buttons, and mechanical switches for the main clickers.
Sure, there are gaming mice with a higher DPI, and if that is your jam, more power to you (Razer's Basilisk goes to 20,000 DPI and is on sale as well, see below). However, many pro gamers will attest that ultra-high DPIs are not really needed. The DeathAdder Essential is plenty sensitive enough to be competitive, and it also features on-the-fly adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons.
Razer has some other peripherals on sale, as do Logitech and others. Here's a look...
- Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse (11 buttons, 20K DPI): $49.99 at Amazon (save $30)
- Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds: $53.68 at Amazon (save $46.31)
- Logitech G502 Hero (11 buttons, 25K DPI): $37.99 at Amazon (save $42)
- Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Racing Wheel: $235.99 at Amazon (save $164)
- Beescellent Gaming Headset: $14.99 at Amazon (save $5)
- Epomaker Skyloong Mechanical Keyboard: $58.65 (save $10.35)
- Maingear Forma Gaming Chair: $324 at Maingear (save $75)
We will keep the deals coming as we find them. And in that vein, be sure to check out our collection of the top 4th of July deals on AirPods, more gaming mice, smart TVs, and more.