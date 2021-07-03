Top 4Th Of July Deals Bring Savings On AirPods, Gaming Mice, Smart TVs, Dell G15 Ryzen Ed And More

Happy Fourth of July weekend, folks! Enjoy the hotdogs and hamburgers, and whatever else is on tap for the holiday celebration, and take caution not to lose a limb blasting fireworks. Then when you have some downtime, check out this collection of holiday weekend deals spanning smart TVs, gaming hardware, and more.





Vizio's 65-inch OLED TV, on sale for $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $100). It does not rank as the biggest discount in the world, but bear in mind that Vizio made a splash in the OLED market with aggressively priced models, this being one of them. So a $100 savings here is actually pretty good.





It features all kinds of modern amenities. An OLED panel obviously tops the list, but other features include a 4K resolution, 120Hz native refresh rate, HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG), built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.





HDMI 2.1 is a bit of a big deal, because it brings with it some desirable gaming capabilities that are ideally suited for modern generation GPUs and the latest game consoles.. Using an HDMI 2.1 port, the TV can automatically switch to a lower latency Game mode when playing games. It also brings variable refresh rate (VRR) support to the table.





Here are some other noteworthy TV deals...