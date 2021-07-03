CATEGORIES
Top 4Th Of July Deals Bring Savings On AirPods, Gaming Mice, Smart TVs, Dell G15 Ryzen Ed And More

Vizio OLED TV
Happy Fourth of July weekend, folks! Enjoy the hotdogs and hamburgers, and whatever else is on tap for the holiday celebration, and take caution not to lose a limb blasting fireworks. Then when you have some downtime, check out this collection of holiday weekend deals spanning smart TVs, gaming hardware, and more.

This is a good time to be in the market for a TV. Shown up top is Vizio's 65-inch OLED TV, on sale for $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $100). It does not rank as the biggest discount in the world, but bear in mind that Vizio made a splash in the OLED market with aggressively priced models, this being one of them. So a $100 savings here is actually pretty good.

It features all kinds of modern amenities. An OLED panel obviously tops the list, but other features include a 4K resolution, 120Hz native refresh rate, HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG), built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

HDMI 2.1 is a bit of a big deal, because it brings with it some desirable gaming capabilities that are ideally suited for modern generation GPUs and the latest game consoles.. Using an HDMI 2.1 port, the TV can automatically switch to a lower latency Game mode when playing games. It also brings variable refresh rate (VRR) support to the table.

Here are some other noteworthy TV deals...
Not in the market for a TV upgrade? Well, there are deals on a range of other products out there as well, right now.

Save On A Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Laptop, Logitech Mouse, And More For 4th Of July


Need a new laptop? You can save a few hundred bucks on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop, which is marked down to $1,077.99 at Dell (save $381). It is a 15.6-inch system with a 1920x1080 resolution, fast 165Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness.

As the name implies, it is powered by an AMD processor—the Ryzen 7 5800H, which is an 8-core/16-thread CPU based on AMD's latest generation Zen 3 architecture, with a 3.2GHz base clock, 4.4GHz max boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache.

It also features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU to help take advantage of the high refresh rate (and to enable goodies like real-time ray tracing and DLSS), 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. Overall, it's a lot of laptop for the money.

Here are some other assorted bargains that are out there...
I'm particularly fond of the AirPods Pro earbuds—in my experience, they sound great and offer excellent noise cancellation, if that is something you need.

Stay safe, enjoy the savings, and have a great weekend!
