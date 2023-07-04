Great 4th Of July Gaming Deals Are Go With Mice, PS5 Controllers, Laptops And More





Lock up your pets and bust out your grilling utensils because the 4th of July has arrived. That means cooking out (weather permitting) and catching your local fireworks display as the sun sets. Before you gear up for the holiday festivities, however, check out these deals on gaming gadgets and peripherals with explosive discounts that will have you flipping out before you get to flipping your burgers and hot dogs.





We'll kick things off with a, which has fallen to its lowest price ever—it's down to just(save $45.01). How appropriate that it's discounted today, because 2TB of fast storage gives you the freedom ('Merica!) to install more games, be it from your Steam library on your desktop PC or laptop, or on your PlayStation 5 console (reference our guide on how to upgrade your PS5 with a fast SSD ).





Sure, this is no longer Samsung's flagship SSD, but it's still plenty fast (see our Samsung 980 Pro review ). It's rated to deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,000MB/s, respectively, along with up to 1,000K IOPS for 4K random reads and writes.













ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 for $1,519.99 (save $530) with a fast 15.6-inch IPS display (2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate). We've also found a bunch of gaming laptops on sale for the 4th of July (and ahead of Amazon's two-day Prime Day event). One of them is theforwith a fast 15.6-inch IPS display (2560x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate).





To help take advantage of the QHD resolution and fast refresh rate, this system pairs an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. On the CPU side, you're looking at an Alder Lake-H chip with a 14-core/20-thread configuration (6 P-cores and 8-E cores) clocked at up to 5GHz, with 24MB of Intel Smart Cache (L3 cache). And as for the GPU, it sports a max TGP of 150W with a up to a 1,460MHz boost clock.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB NVMe SSD, RGB backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a MUX switch to let the GPU communicate directly with the display (to reduce latency), and Windows 11 Home.













Logitech's G502 Hero, one of the best gaming mice available, and it's on sale right now for $46.99 (save $33). It's often said that a carpenter is only as good as their tools, and the same concept can be applied to gamers—you need the right gear to be competitive. Speaking from experience, you can't go wrong with, one of the best gaming mice available, and it's on sale right now for





This is a wired rodent so you need not worry about any latency hit from going wireless (though to be fair, we've played with several wireless gaming mice that are as good as their wired brethren, like the excellent G502 X Plus ). What really stands out, though, is the excellent Hero 25K sensor with a 25,600 DPI. That's way more sensitivity than is needed for competitive gaming, but at the discounted price, you're not overpaying for a higher DPI.





That's not the only thing going for this mouse, either. It has an adjustable weight system so you can customize the heft to your liking with five removable 3.5g weights, it offers up 11 programmable buttons with on-board memory to save your settings, it uses mechanical switches with a metal spring tensioning system, and it has a free-spinning scroll wheel that makes it a breeze to quick scroll through long webpages (you can have it scrolled in stepped-fashion like a regular scroll wheel too).





