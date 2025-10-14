4-Billion-Year-Old Cosmic Secret Hides Right Where Artemis Astronauts Will Land On The Moon





The SPA basin, which spans roughly 1,600 miles (2,500 km) in diameter, is the largest and oldest known impact crater in the solar system. For years, scientists believed the impactor approached from the south. However, the latest research by a team from the University of Arizona suggests that an asteroid struck with a glancing blow from the north. By comparing SPA's elongated, teardrop-like shape to other giant impact sites across the solar system, the researchers determined that the basin actually narrows in the down-range direction of the strike—which, in this case, is the south.





This directional correction could prove to be a game-changer for upcoming Artemis missions , which are targeting the southern rim of the basin. The new theory suggests the Artemis landing zone is the down-range area where the most significant amount of ejecta (material blasted from the Moon's deep interior ) should have accumulated. Astronauts will essentially be landing on a massive, naturally deposited geological core sample, offering a unique opportunity to study the Moon’s evolution.





The Moon's SPA impact basin formed in a southward impact (toward the bottom in the image). The basin has a radioactive KREEP-rich ejecta blanket on one side of the basin (bright red), containing material excavated from the lunar magma ocean. Artemis astronauts will land within this material at the south end of the basin (bottom in image). (Credit: Jeff Andrews-Hanna/University of Arizona/NASA/NAOJ)



What the new evidence suggests is that the SPA impact created a window through the Moon's crust right at the boundary of a region where the last remnants of the KREEP-rich molten layer were concentrated. Specifically, the ejecta blanket on the basin’s western flank is rich in radioactive thorium, while the eastern flank is not.





Such asymmetry supports the theory that the Moon's crust is much thicker on the far side. As the crust solidified on the far side, the underlying magma (and its concentrated KREEP material) was effectively squeezed out like toothpaste toward the thinner, near side crust. The SPA impact, therefore, punched through a transitional zone, scattering that precious, deep material toward the south polar region where Artemis is set to land