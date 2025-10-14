CATEGORIES
home News

4-Billion-Year-Old Cosmic Secret Hides Right Where Artemis Astronauts Will Land On The Moon

by Aaron LeongTuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:15 PM EDT
hero spa topographic
The Moon's largest, most ancient crater, the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, could rewrite the textbooks on how our Moon was formed. New analysis of the 1,600-mile-wide scar on the lunar far side suggests the impact was the result of a glancing blow, rather than from a direct impact, as previous thought. 

The SPA basin, which spans roughly 1,600 miles (2,500 km) in diameter, is the largest and oldest known impact crater in the solar system. For years, scientists believed the impactor approached from the south. However, the latest research by a team from the University of Arizona suggests that an asteroid struck with a glancing blow from the north. By comparing SPA's elongated, teardrop-like shape to other giant impact sites across the solar system, the researchers determined that the basin actually narrows in the down-range direction of the strike—which, in this case, is the south. 

This directional correction could prove to be a game-changer for upcoming Artemis missions, which are targeting the southern rim of the basin. The new theory suggests the Artemis landing zone is the down-range area where the most significant amount of ejecta (material blasted from the Moon's deep interior) should have accumulated. Astronauts will essentially be landing on a massive, naturally deposited geological core sample, offering a unique opportunity to study the Moon’s evolution.

moon impact1
The Moon's SPA impact basin formed in a southward impact (toward the bottom in the image). The basin has a radioactive KREEP-rich ejecta blanket on one side of the basin (bright red), containing material excavated from the lunar magma ocean. Artemis astronauts will land within this material at the south end of the basin (bottom in image). (Credit: Jeff Andrews-Hanna/University of Arizona/NASA/NAOJ)

The study, led by planetary scientist Jeff Hanna and published last week in the Nature journal, also provides a revised explanation for a long-standing lunar mystery: the lopsided distribution of KREEP (radioactive material rich in potassium, rare earth elements, and phosphorus), which help fuel the intense volcanism that formed the dark plains visible on the Moon's near side, while the far side remained rugged and heavily cratered.

What the new evidence suggests is that the SPA impact created a window through the Moon's crust right at the boundary of a region where the last remnants of the KREEP-rich molten layer were concentrated. Specifically, the ejecta blanket on the basin’s western flank is rich in radioactive thorium, while the eastern flank is not. 

Such asymmetry supports the theory that the Moon's crust is much thicker on the far side. As the crust solidified on the far side, the underlying magma (and its concentrated KREEP material) was effectively squeezed out like toothpaste toward the thinner, near side crust. The SPA impact, therefore, punched through a transitional zone, scattering that precious, deep material toward the south polar region where Artemis is set to land.
Tags:  space, moon, Artemis, meteor
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment