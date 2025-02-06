CATEGORIES
home News

Ancient Asteroid Smashed Into The Moon Carving Out Grand Canyon-Sized Craters, Study Says

by Aaron LeongThursday, February 06, 2025, 11:14 AM EDT
hero canyons close
If you've seen photos of the far side of the moon, specifically of two long canyons within what is called the Schrödinger basin and wondered what created them, look no further—researches have determined that ejecta from an ancient asteroid strike carved out the grand canyons (Vallis Schrödinger and Vallis Planck) in less than 10 minutes. This discovery could help NASA determine ideal locations for future rock collection missions, including by humans on upcoming Artemis flights.

About 3.8 billion years ago, an asteroid 15 miles (25 kilometers) across slammed into the far side of the moon at a speed of about 1 mile per second. As it impacted at what is now known as the Schrödinger basin crater, ejecta was shot out like missiles and in the process carved two radiating canyons—Vallis Schrödinger and Vallis Planck—in less than 10 minutes. David Kring, leader author of the study at the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston, TX, said that "this was a very violent, a very dramatic geologic process."

canyons%20(2)
(a) Orbital view of the Schrödinger peak-ring impact basin and (b) radiating canyons projection. Credit: NASA\SVS\Ernest T. Wright

Kring's team reckons that the amount of energy it took to create the canyons would be greater than 130 times that of our planet's current inventory of nuclear weapons. The two gorges carved by asteroid debris are roughly the size of the Grand Canyon in Arizona (which took roughly five to six million years to form), with Vallis Schrödinger at 168 miles (270 kilometers) long and 1.7 miles (2.7 kilometers) deep, and Vallis Planck being 174 miles (280 kilometers) long and 2.2 miles (3.5 kilometers) deep. In comparison, Earth's Grand Canyon is 278 miles (447 kilometers) long, with an average depth of one mile (1.6 kilometers). 

The research determined that the asteroid crossed over the moon's south pole and when it impacted, threw debris away from the south pole. This is great news for NASA since this area, being part of future exploration plans, will not be covered in foreign material and will have the benefit of exposed rock strata. Moon rock in the area is believed to be older than 4 billion years, which should definitely help in understanding the moon's formative years, among other things.

The moon race is currently hot between multiple space agencies, primarily to bring humans back to the lunar surface. NASA's Artemis program seeks to succeed the infamous Apollo missions, while China is prepping to bring humans to the moon by 2030.
Tags:  space, NASA, moon, asteroid
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment