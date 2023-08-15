3DMark Solar Bay Cross-Platform Ray Tracing Benchmark Arrives For Android And Windows PCs

UL Solutions, the creators behind 3DMark, have launched a new 3DMark ray tracing benchmark called Solar Bay that is designed to stress test and benchmark GPUs. This new benchmark is different from 3DMark’s other ray tracing benchmarks, like Port Royal and Speed Way in that it supports both Android and Windows PCs. As a result, this makes Solar Bay the first 3DMark ray tracing capable benchmark that is capable of running on mobile hardware and allows users to directly compare benchmark results between mobile and PC platforms.

The second is a traditional stress test that runs the application over an extended period of time to measure the performance of a device once the device’s cooling solution has been heat soaked. This test is designed to mimic scenarios where gamers might be playing a ray-traced game for a long duration of time. In this mode, the test will loop the Solar Bay benchmark for 20 minutes straight, then reveal a chart showing the device’s performance over the course of the run.









