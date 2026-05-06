2.5-Petabyte Universe Simulation Recreates Cosmic Evolution in Unprecedented Detail





Astronomers have released the biggest ever computer simulation of the universe that gives researchers a fresh way to test how the cosmos formed and evolved. The dataset, built by the FLAMINGO project, impressively contains more than 2.5 petabytes of simulation data (imagine buying that kind of storage space in 2026).





Along with an international team led in part by researchers at Leiden University, lead author Joop Schaye described the simulations as a way to track cosmic structure over huge regions while still accounting for the physics that shapes galaxies.





Slice through of a region of the Universe simulated with FLAMINGO (Credit: Schaye et al. 2023)

