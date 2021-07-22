2.5 Geeks: Sapphire's Awesome RX 6800 XT, Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Live Test, Intel PCIe Gen 4 SSD & More
In our latest 2.5 Geeks livestream, we talk about Sapphire’s excellent Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 XT, a super-fast Intel NVMe data center SSD, Dell’s top-of-the-line, new UltraSharp 4K webcam and a bunch of other tech news. We hope you enjoy it -- and don't forget to like and subscribe to our YouTube channel!
Show Notes:
01:49 - Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Revisited: Refined And Ready
05:22 - TCL 20 Pro 5G Review: Premium Features, Midrange Pricing
08:58 - Samsung Confirms August 11 Galaxy Unpacked Event For Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3
12:47 - Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Reportedly Crushes Ryzen 9 5950X In Rendering Benchmark
17:20 - Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Sneak Peek
23:22 - Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 6800 XT Review: Beastly Big Navi
33:04 - Intel SSD D7-P5510 Review: Ultra-Fast PCIe 4 Enterprise Storage
38:47 - Teasing Our Next Gaming PC Giveaway!