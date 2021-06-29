Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Debuts To Supercharge Your Work From Home Video Calls





When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe in early 2020, millions of people that were used to working in an office setting in close proximity with coworkers were forced to work from home. With that switch to a home-based work environment – and daily Zoom/ Google Meet video calls -- it quickly proved how horrible most built-in webcams are that come with today's laptops.

Before COVID-19, most manufacturers treated integrated webcams as an afterthought and are just now starting to boost image quality. However, Dell is going one step further by introducing the UltraSharp Webcam, a standalone camera that you can use with any laptop or desktop PC. Unlike the 720p or 1080p shooters that you'll find in laptops, Dell uses an 8.3-megapixel Sony Starvis image sensor, which is suitable for 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.





The UltraSharp Webcam offers High Dynamic Range (HDR) support and artificial intelligence-based auto framing, which keeps your face in the center of the picture. In addition, you can change your field of view depending on your tastes at 65 degrees, 78 degrees, or 90 degrees.

Given how much people value their privacy, the UltraSharp Webcam comes with a removable privacy cover when you're off your call. However, when you're ready to make yourself visible to your coworkers (or family members, for that matter), the cover can be removed and then attaches magnetically to the back of the webcam.





The UltraSharp Webcam is supported in Windows 10 and macOS, and works with Windows Hello on the former. However, if you use a Dell PC, you can take advantage of Express Sign-In to log into your machine when you sit down in front of your machine, thanks to the built-in proximity sensor.

Dell includes accessories to mount the UltraSharp webcam either on your monitor or to use it with a tripod mount. In either case, the connection with the mount is performed magnetically. Interestingly, despite all its included features, the UltraSharp Webcam does not come with an integrated microphone. So, if you like what Dell is offering with this device, be sure to make room in your budget for a quality microphone as well.

Speaking of budgets, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam isn't cheap, with a price tag of $199.99. Dell says that the device is available to ship now directly from its online store.