2.5 Geeks: AMD Ryzen 5000 Unveiled, Google Pixels, 5G iPhonery, Retro Ryzen eMachines Revival And More
On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks podcast, we'll be talking up AMD's recently announced Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series processors, Google's new Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Android smartphones, the latest 5G Apple iPhones, a vintage eMachines system reborn with Ryzen and Radeon firepower and details of our EK Fluid Gaming PC giveaway, which is winding down...
Show Notes:
05:08 - Apple Unveils 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 mini Starting At $699, iPhone 12 Pro Rocks LIDAR And Dolby Vision HDR Video Capture
14:09 - Google Pixel 4a 5G Review: Big Screen, Great Camera And Value
23:12 - Rage Against The eMachine: A Ryzen And Radeon Retro Revival
29:46 - AMD Unveils Ryzen 5000 Series With Up To 16 Cores, A Huge IPC Uplift And Gaming Leadership
41:32 - AMD Radeon RX 6000 Big Navi Early Benchmark Shows It Trailing GeForce RTX 3080
50:40 - HotHardware And EK Fluid Gaming Fantastic AMD Gaming PC Fall Giveaway