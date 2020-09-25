HotHardware And EK Fluid Gaming Fantastic AMD Gaming PC Fall Giveaway
It’s fall and it has been quite a while since we gave away a hardcore gaming PC, so we thought what better way to say good-bye summer and usher in the season of crunchy leaves and pumpkin-spice lattes, than to give away an awesome gaming rig?
This time around we’ve teamed up with the good folks at EK Fluid Gaming, who put together one heck of a gorgeous, all-AMD system – and it could be yours!
EKFG graciously offered up one of its beautiful, liquid-cooled 270 Conquest gaming PCs, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor and Radeon RX 5700 XT. Take a look at this bad boy...
The complete parts list and breakdown for this custom gaming rig includes:
|
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (8 cores, 16 threads, 32 MB L3 Cache, 4.5 GHz max boost)
|Cooling
|EK Custom Hardline CPU + GPU Liquid Cooling Loop with 360mm Radiator
|Memory
|16 GB dual-channel Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 speeds
|Motherboard
|ASUS Prime X570-Pro
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 50th Anniversary Edition
|Storage
|500GB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 NVMe SSD, 2TB Seagate 7200RPM HDD
|Networking
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168, Intel I211 Gigabit NIC
|Power Supply
|EVGA GQ 650W Gold
|Lighting Options
|ASUS Aura Sync
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
All you have to do to earn entry points and win the system is like and subscribe to handful of social media sites, or sign-up for our news blasts and you’ll automatically be entered. There are 15 easy ways to enter!
|HotHardware And EK Fluid Gaming Fantastic AMD Gaming PC Fall Giveaway
The giveaway will run through October 16, 2020, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the lucky winner! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!
A special thanks to EK Fluid Gaming for sponsoring this giveaway and setting up one of our lucky readers with an awesome new rig. Good Luck everyone!
** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S. residents only. The winner will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **