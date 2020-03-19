CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, March 19, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Ryzen 4000, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Upgrading GPUs, Working From Home, Alienware Giveaway!

In this latest episode of 2.5 Geeks, the team talks about AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs, Samsung's big, burly Galaxy S20 Ultra, the benefits of upgrading from integrated graphics for a performance lift, working from home during a pandemic, Epic's Tim Sweeney stepping out in defense of NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and details about a SWEET Alienware gaming PC that we're giving away...


Show Notes:
06:27 - AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 Series For Laptops: Zen 2 Mobile Unleashed With Big Performance Gains
22:19 - Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Review: Big, Bold, Tricked-Out
42:03 - Gaming Level-Up: Benefits Of Upgrading Integrated Graphics With EVGA & ASUS
49:40 - Working From Home Guide: Top Tips For Maximum Productivity
59:21 - Epic's Tim Sweeney Defends NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Trashes Google And Apple’s Money Grab
63:32 - HotHardware And Asetek Alienware Aurora Ryzen Invasion Gaming PC Giveaway!


Tags:  podcast, Geeks, webcast, ryzen 4000, galaxy s20, gpu upgrade
