by Marco ChiappettaFriday, February 28, 2020, 01:44 PM EDT

HotHardware And Asetek Alienware Aurora Ryzen Invasion Gaming PC Giveaway!

alienware aurora ryzen edition2
It has been a few weeks since our last amazing giveaway, so it's time to dial things up a few notches and offer something truly incredible to all of you. Our friends at Asetek are giving away a handful of powerful Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition gaming PCs, which are liquid cooled by Asetek-powered closed-loop AIO CPU coolers, and they’ve chosen us as the launch point for their first system giveaway! Asetek pioneered the All-In-One liquid cooler some 20-years ago and currently enjoys over 90% market share in the space currently.


Up for grabs this time around is an awesome, fully decked-out Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition system packing an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core processor, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU, 32GB of Kingston HyperX RAM, a 2TB Samsung NVMe SSD, and a Seagate 2TB HDD. Oh, and just for good measure, the system will include a sexy Alienware AW3420DW 34" Curved G-Sync 120Hz Gaming Monitor as well!

All you have to do to earn entry points to win is like and subscribe to handful of social media sites and you’ll automatically be entered. There are 11 lucky ways to enter!


This is a great chance for to you to score and absolutely killer gaming PC and monitor! Good Luck everyone and massive thank you goes out to Asetek for making this possible!

alienware aurora ryzen edition
alienware 34 curved
The contest will run through March 20, 2020, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the lucky winner! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!

alienware aurora ryzen edition3

 ** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **


Tags:  giveaway, AMD, Dell, Alienware, ASETEK, Alienware Aurora, ryzen
Via:  HotHardware & Asetek
