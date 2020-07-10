CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaFriday, July 10, 2020, 09:45 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Ryzen 3000XT, Dell XPS 15 9500, Thunderbolt 4, Giveaways And More!

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Geeks Podcast, Marco, Chris and Dave will be chatting up AMD's new Ryzen 3000 XT series CPUs, Dell's sweet new XPS 15 9500, blistering-fast Thunderbolt 4, Samsung's BIG bad 870 QVO, making a young gamer's wish and details of our next AWESOME GIVE AWAYS (plural) and more!


Show Notes:
04:06 - AMD Ryzen 3000XT Processors Reviewed: Zen 2 Turbocharged
14:17 - Intel's Supercharged Thunderbolt 4 Delivers Gobs Of Bandwidth, Aims To Replace All Your Cables
21:05 - Samsung SSD 870 QVO Review: Terabytes Of Solid State Storage
27:48 - Dell XPS 15 9500 Review: A Case Study In Laptop Excellence
43:15 - Making A Young Gamer's Wish Come True: Doug's Fantastic Gaming PC Build
48:11 - Beat The Heat With HotHardware's TCL 10 Pro Giveaway!
48:56 - HotHardware's Ryzen And Radeon Giveaway With Asetek And AMD

