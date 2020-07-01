Making A Young Gamer's Wish Come True: Doug's Fantastic Gaming PC Build







Doug is now all set up at home with his new AMD, NVIDIA, Corsair, WD, ASUS, Elgato and Blue Mics-powered dream gaming PC, and he's enjoying not only a wealth of new game titles he can now play, but he’s also doing a bit of creation too, designing channel art for friends.Doug and Dad didn’t let critical illness, or even a global pandemic, get in the way of making dreams come true and we couldn’t be prouder of their triumph. Again, heartfelt thanks to the brands who all contributed here for Doug, as well as the wonderful people at Make-A-Wish Massachusetts And Rhode Island . This was just what the doctor ordered for all of us here at HotHardware as well, to help beat our coronavirus shut-in blues.In a world too often divided, it’s great solace to see people from all walks of life come together for good, to help make a profound difference. Doug -- the newly-minted PC Gamer -- is coming to a YouTube or Twitch channel near you soon, so keep on the lookout. He’s just getting warmed up.

It was wonderful and heart-warming how quickly the entire build list came together, again thanks to these great brands. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the works and we were forced to postpone getting together with Doug to help show him how to build the system. Doug’s PC Gaming wish also included the all-important learning process of how to build a gaming PC, and frankly we were stuck on how to make that all happen safely.Fortunately, however, it was good ol’ Dad to the rescue! Doug’s gaming PC build actually turned out to be a great father and son project. Kudos to Doug’s Dad Bill, for rolling up his sleeves, doing a bit of research and helping Doug learn how to put all these great technologies together.Check out the results for yourself, and meet Doug and his Dad Bill, too…