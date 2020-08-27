2.5 Geeks: NVIDIA Ampere Details CONFIRMED, Ryzen-Powered ThinkPad X13 & More, Live!
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks podcast, we're going to dive deep on NVIDIA's recently disclosed GeForce RTX Ampere cooling and power design, kick the tires on a great new AMD Ryzen 4000-powered, thin and light Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop and cover some of the latest headlines in tech!
Show Notes:
08:04 - LG Velvet Review: Stylish 5G Phone Lacks Excitement, Brings Value
08:44 - ASUS TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 Series Review: Great Coolers, Solid Value
09:35 - Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: Samsung's Most Powerful Phone Yet
12:09 - NVIDIA Confirms Leaks, Highlights Cooling And Power Solutions For GeForce RTX Ampere Cards
30:53 - Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Review: A Fantastic Ryzen-Powered Laptop