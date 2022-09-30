2.5 Geeks Live: GeForce RTX 40, Ryzen 7000, Raptor Lake, Arc Pricing - WOW!
We've been so busy analyzing and reporting on all the recent NVIDIA, AMD and Intel launches and announcements that we haven't had a chance to just sit down and talk about them. So let's chill-out and do just that – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series, AMD Ryzen 7000, Intel Raptor Lake and Arc were all on tap in our most recent 2.5 Geeks Livestream...
Show Notes:
06:56 - Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X
08:15 - Shorter Runways And Leaks
10:37 - Ryzen 7000 Thermals Tease
11:21 - GeForce RTX 40 Series Arch
23:28 - Will DLSS3 Work On RTX 30?
32:13 - AMD Ryzen 7000 Review
34:55 - Marco's AM5 "Not" Regret
43:50 - Ryzen 7000 Thermals II
45:28 - Wraith Stealth w/ Ryzen 9
46:22 - Live 7950X w/ Wraith Cooler
47:44 - Intel Raptor Lake Unleashed
49:00 - Cinebench Running...on air...
58:44 - ...Still Running...
59:36 - 34-Core Raptor Lake?
59:54 - Sapphire Rapids Benches
1:00:00 - Checking In On Ryzen
1:01:45 - Intel Arc A750 Pricing
1:05:00 - Thermal Saturated 7950X On Air
1:06:21 - GeForce RTX 3080 x 5 Giveaway!