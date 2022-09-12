HotHardware And Cheat Happens GeForce RTX 3080 Giveaway
It’s time for yet another awesome giveaway! This we've teamed up with prominent single-player PC games trainer site, Cheat Happens, to give away five (5) GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards!
Cheat Happens creates cheats and trainers for single-player PC games. Trainers are programs that monitor and modify a game’s memory addresses and give users the ability to lock their health value and become invincible, provide unlimited ammo—you name it. If you're having a tough time beating that boss and want to keep moving, one of CH's trainers may help. CH's trainers are all tested virus free, and the site has a 4.8 rating on Google Business as the #1 producer of single-player trainers in the world.
The site has been in business for 21 years -- almost as long as HotHardware -- and has a strict no-multiplayer policy. Even for gray area games like Elden Ring, Cheat Happens only supports offline usage.
But enough about that, we're sure you want to hear the details about what you could win. Up for grabs, are five (5) GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, one each for five (5) lucky winners! The GeForce RTX 3080 remains one of the fastest gaming GPUs available, built for immersive 4K experiences, and these cards currently retail for about $750 each.
To be entered to win one of these awesome graphics cards, you just need to visit, like and / or subscribe to handful of social media sites using the Gleam widget below and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win. There are numerous, easy ways to enter -- take a look...
Hot Hardware and Cheat Happens Present 2022 September Giveaway
The giveaway entry period is active now and will run for the next 18 days. Good Luck everyone and a huge thanks to Cheat Happens for making this giveaway possible and helping us to give back to the community!
And of course, let us know how badly you want to win one of these GeForce RTX 3080's in the comments below!
** Terms and Conditions: This give-away is available globally, for 18+ entrants only. Employees of Cheat Happens and HotHardware are not eligible. The winners, if selected and located at an international ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with the contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. This promotion is void where prohibited. **