by Marco ChiappettaThursday, January 27, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Intel Alder Lake-H Laptops With RTX 3080 Ti, GeForce RTX 3050 And More!

In this latest episode of 2.5 Geeks we're diving deep into Intel's Alder Lake-H 12th Gen Core-powered laptop launch, along with NVIDIA’s powerful new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU for the fastest gaming mobile gaming machines we've ever tested. We'll also be checking out NVIDIA's new, more affordable GeForce RTX 3050 and the performance it brings versus the competition...


Show Notes:
03:46 – A Look At The Alienware x17 R2
04:17 – A Peek At The MSI GE76 Raider
07:04 – Radeon RX 6500 XT Review
07:31 – God Of War PC Performance Results
10:22 – Intel Alder Lake-H 12th Gen Discussion
21:07 – Chatting About Battery Life And Power
26:05 – Viewer Question: What’s The Deal With Pricing?
29:19 – A Deeper Dive On The Alienware x17 R2
35:18 – PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAID 0 In A Notebook: 13GB/s!
44:22 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Discussion
58:38 – Don’t Forget To Catch Val On Twitch!
59:35 – Lenovo New Year, New Gear Winners Inbound

Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, Geeks, webcast, Livestream, alder lake-h
