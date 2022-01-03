CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaMonday, January 03, 2022, 02:36 PM EDT

HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway!

lenovo ces 2022 giveaway
With 2021 behind us (thankfully!) and CES 2022 just about to kick off, we thought it would be a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new tech gear. And so, right on the heals of a couple of our amazing giveaways that recently concluded, we are going to keep the party going and offer up yet more HOT new tech, brought you by Lenovo!

Up for grabs in this year's CES 2022 New Year, New Gear Giveaway are a trio of prizes  –  1 (one) ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9), 1 (one) Yoga 9 (model 15IMH5), and 1 (one) IdeaPad Duet 5 ChromeBook (model 13Q7C6)!
lenovo thinkpad giveaway
1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9)
Specs: Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" FHD (1920x1200) IPS Display

lenovo yoga giveaway
2nd Prize: LenovoYoga 9 15IMH5
Specs: Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch

lenovo chromebook giveaway
3rd Prize: IdeaPad Duet 5 CB 13Q7C6
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 13.3" FHD (1920x1080) IPS Display w/ Touch

All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these awesome devices is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 13 EASY (and lucky) ways to enter!

HotHardware And Lenovo CES 22 New Year New Gear Giveaway! This giveaway will run until January 22, after all of our CES-related activities have ceased, and we'll announce the lucky winners shortly thereafter. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our tech news and reviews!

This is a great chance for to you to win some killer gear from Lenovo! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Lenovo for making this giveaway possible!

** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S. residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
