CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, June 03, 2021, 11:11 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Computex 2021 - We've Got A LOT To Talk About!

computex 2021 webcast hero
In this latest episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks, we'll be digging in to the many happenings of Computex 2021, from the AMD Radeon RX 6000M announcement, to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), the 3D V-Cache demonstration, Zen 4, and Intel Xe-HPG tease and more...


Show Notes:
04:52 - AMD Confirms RDNA 2-Infused Samsung Mobile Chip Coming This Year With Ray Tracing
07:28 - AMD's RDNA 2 Architecture Powers 10 TFLOP Gaming PC Inside Tesla Model S, Model X
10:40 - AMD Radeon RX 6800M Rips Benchmarks In Powerful All-AMD ASUS Gaming Laptop
24:37 - AMD Talks Zen 4, Demos Killer Stacked 3D V-Cache For 15% Performance Boost
34:01 - A Closer Look At AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution Open Source Answer To DLSS
42:38 - Intel Exec Shows Off Xe-HPG GPU, Teases Support For AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Tech
45:58 - Intel Expands Tiger Lake-U Laptop Line-Up, Teases Vicious Beast Canyon NUC
50:28 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review: Amped-Up Ampere For Gamers
59:31 - Winner Announcement! Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie
Tags:  Nvidia, AMD, podcast, Geeks, webcast, Livestream, amd-phenom, computex-2021

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment