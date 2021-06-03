2.5 Geeks: Computex 2021 - We've Got A LOT To Talk About!
In this latest episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks, we'll be digging in to the many happenings of Computex 2021, from the AMD Radeon RX 6000M announcement, to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), the 3D V-Cache demonstration, Zen 4, and Intel Xe-HPG tease and more...
Show Notes:
04:52 - AMD Confirms RDNA 2-Infused Samsung Mobile Chip Coming This Year With Ray Tracing
07:28 - AMD's RDNA 2 Architecture Powers 10 TFLOP Gaming PC Inside Tesla Model S, Model X
10:40 - AMD Radeon RX 6800M Rips Benchmarks In Powerful All-AMD ASUS Gaming Laptop
24:37 - AMD Talks Zen 4, Demos Killer Stacked 3D V-Cache For 15% Performance Boost
34:01 - A Closer Look At AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution Open Source Answer To DLSS
42:38 - Intel Exec Shows Off Xe-HPG GPU, Teases Support For AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Tech
45:58 - Intel Expands Tiger Lake-U Laptop Line-Up, Teases Vicious Beast Canyon NUC
50:28 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Review: Amped-Up Ampere For Gamers
59:31 - Winner Announcement! Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie