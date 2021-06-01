Winner Announcement! Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie
With these big 3 working behind the scenes, you knew that this beastly PC gaming rig was going to be a battle station fit for a Guardian. Falcon Northwest built the Talon PC, of course, and it's an all-AMD affair with a potent Ryzen 7 5800X processor and a Radeon RX 6800 graphics card. The rig itself is decked out with elaborate Destiny 2 artwork, which is sure to impress those that follow the ways of the Hunter, Warlock or Titan alike!
Here's the full rundown of the bodacious hardware inside this machine, which is valued at just under $4,900:
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics with 16GB GDDR6
- 2 TB Seagate Firecuda 520 PCIe Gen4 storage
- ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard
- Falcon's Custom CPU Liquid Cooling
- 32GB DDR4 G.Skill Memory
- 750 Watt EVGA power supply
- Custom cabling by CableMod
While we'd love to give everyone a gaming rig -- especially given how hard it is to find high-end GPUs for your epic builds -- there can only be one winner.
Be sure to fire off a note with your full contact details so we can ship this gorgeous decked-out rig directly to you!
Also, be sure to stay tuned for our next giveaway promotion here at HotHardware, because there's always another one coming (like soon) and you won't want to miss it. And thanks again to our amazing sponsors, Falcon Northwest, AMD and Bungie!
**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this giveaway was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Falcon Northwest, AMD, Bungie, and HotHardware were not eligible. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**