CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, June 01, 2021, 12:16 PM EDT

Winner Announcement! Destiny 2 Talon Gaming PC Giveaway With Falcon Northwest, AMD And Bungie

destiny 2 falcon amd pc side 1
Our Spring gaming PC giveaway promotion has come to an end, and we're ready to announce a VERY lucky winner! This giveaway was made possible by the fine folks from three companies that are complete heavyweights in the gaming community: Falcon Northwest, AMD, and Bungie. Thank you sponsors! You rock!

With these big 3 working behind the scenes, you knew that this beastly PC gaming rig was going to be a battle station fit for a Guardian. Falcon Northwest built the Talon PC, of course, and it's an all-AMD affair with a potent Ryzen 7 5800X processor and a Radeon RX 6800 graphics card. The rig itself is decked out with elaborate Destiny 2 artwork, which is sure to impress those that follow the ways of the Hunter, Warlock or Titan alike!

falcon system with asus logo

Here's the full rundown of the bodacious hardware inside this machine, which is valued at just under $4,900:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core CPU
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics with 16GB GDDR6
  • 2 TB Seagate Firecuda 520 PCIe Gen4 storage
  • ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard
  • Falcon's Custom CPU Liquid Cooling
  • 32GB DDR4 G.Skill Memory
  • 750 Watt EVGA power supply
  • Custom cabling by CableMod

While we'd love to give everyone a gaming rig -- especially given how hard it is to find high-end GPUs for your epic builds -- there can only be one winner.


Paul Benson, you are our Destiny 2-themed, AMD-powered, Falcon Northwest Talon lucky winner!

Be sure to fire off a note with your full contact details so we can ship this gorgeous decked-out rig directly to you!

Also, be sure to stay tuned for our next giveaway promotion here at HotHardware, because there's always another one coming (like soon) and you won't want to miss it. And thanks again to our amazing sponsors, Falcon Northwest, AMD and Bungie

**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this giveaway was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of Falcon Northwest, AMD, Bungie, and HotHardware were not eligible. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize.  All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**

Tags:  giveaway, AMD, Bungie, Falcon-Northwest, destiny 2

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment