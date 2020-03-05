CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, March 05, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: AMD Zen 4, NVIDIA Ampere and Xbox RDNA2 Rumors, Samsung T7 SSD, Alienware Giveaway And More!

In this latest episode of our 2.5 Geek podcast, the team talk AMD's Zen 4-based EPYC super-computer design win, NVIDIA's Ampere next-gen GPU citings, Ray Tracing in the Xbox Series X and AMD's "Big Navi" Radeon, Samsung's T7 Touch snappy external SSD, and how you could get in on our giveaway to win a killer Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition Gaming PC and 34-Inch curved Alienware monitor, sponsored by Asetek!


Show Notes:
04:03 - AMD 5nm Zen 4 EPYC CPUs And Radeon Instinct GPUs To Power El Capitan Supercomputer
13:07 - Xbox Series X Ray Tracing Demos, Big Navi Radeon Unveil Rumored For AMD Analyst Day
24:33 - Samsung T7 Touch SSD Review: Fast, Secure Portable Storage
33:18 - Fresh NVIDIA Ampere GPU Rumors Allege Up To 8K CUDA Cores And 32GB HBM2e
41:07 - PAX East 2020 Recap
45:15 - HotHardware And Asetek Alienware Aurora Ryzen Invasion Gaming PC Giveaway!


