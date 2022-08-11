CATEGORIES
2.5 Geeks: AMD Threadripper Pro 5000, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Impressions And More!

by Marco ChiappettaThursday, August 11, 2022, 05:39 PM EDT
Samsung just unpacked the hot new Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds2 Pro. Meanwhile AMD just took the wraps off full reviews of its many-core Threadripper Pro 5000 beast workstation CPU family. How does all this fabulous new tech look, feel and perform? Join us today at 5:30 PM ET for our first look impressions and deep dive analysis!


Show Notes:
5:07 Start
6:05 Introducing Ryan
7:47 Google Pixel 6a Review
10:07 OnePlus 10T Review
15:19 AMD Adrenaline DX11 & OpenGL Updates
19:41 Galaxy Z Flip4 & Z Fold4 Discussion
38:46 Galaxy Watch5 & Watch5 Pro
44:39 Galaxy Buds2 Pro
45:40 AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 Review
