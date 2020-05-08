2.5 Geeks: AMD Ryzen 3 3000, Intel 10th Gen Desktop, OnePlus 8, iPhone SE & More
In this latest episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Marco, Dave and Chris chat about AMD's sweet new low cost Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3100 processors, Intel's powerful 10th Gen Core Comet Lake-S Desktop CPUs, new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Android flagship phones, Apple's low cost iPhone SE, and announce a VERY SPECIAL GUEST coming to the podcast later this month, and hint at our next gaming rig giveaway!
Show Notes:
05:31 - Intel 10th Gen Core CPUs And Z490 Boards Launch At 5GHz Plus To Combat Ryzen 3000
17:42 - AMD Ryzen 3 3300X And 3100 Review: Serious Quad-Core Value
26:53 - OnePlus 8 Pro And OnePlus 8 Review: Disruptive 5G Flagships
36:21 - iPhone SE 2020 Review: Apple's Latest Value Play Impresses