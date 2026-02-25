2026 Corvette ZR1 With 1064 HP Beats McLaren Senna To Set Lightning Lap Record





GM's 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ran rings around the competition at Car and Driver's Lightning Lap at the Virginia International Raceway, clocking a 2:34.2 lap time to become the fastest production car in the publication's history. The time shaves nearly a second off the long-standing record held by the $1 million McLaren Senna , as the King of the Hill has effectively bridged the gap between blue-collar performance (term used loosely, considering its not insignificant starting price) and seven-figure hypercar dominance.





The data reveals an interesting David-and-Goliath story, or more accurately, a Goliath-on-Goliath one. Even though the McLaren Senna is nearly 900 lbs lighter than the Corvette, the Chevy’s superior power-to-weight advantage (roughly 3.7 pounds per horsepower) allowed it to muscle through the wind where the Senna relied on aerodynamics. It wasn't just a win for GM. It was the ZR1 laying down the law and outperforming a field that included the Porsche 911 GT3 and the Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro









An important thing to note, however, is that the test car needed its tires preheated and was limited to one qualifying pace lap at a time to allow the engine to cool. Other cars in the list didn't require this level of babysitting.