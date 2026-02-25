2026 Corvette ZR1 With 1064 HP Beats McLaren Senna To Set Lightning Lap Record
Of course, this achievement isn't just about raw power, though the ZR1 has plenty of it. Beneath the rear glass sits a 5.5-liter LT7 twin-turbocharged flat-plane-crank V8, producing 1,064 horses and 828 lb-ft of torque. During its record-breaking run on VIR’s 4.1-mile Grand Course, the ZR1 hit 179 mph on the front straight and maintained a record-setting 141.2 mph through the daunting uphill esses. The car’s ZTK performance package, which adds a sizeable high-downforce wing, front dive planes, and a carbon-fiber gurney lip, helped keep the 3,900-lb machine pinned to the asphalt through the track’s technical sectors.
Still, if you've been following our coverage of the car, you'd know that the Lightning Lap title is just the latest in a string of conquests for the C8-generation overachiever. Over the past year, Chevrolet engineers have taken the ZR1 on a tour of destruction across North America, setting production-car benchmarks at Road Atlanta, Road America, and Watkins Glen. At VIR specifically, GM performance manager Aaron Link previously set a manufacturer record of 2:32.3 on the Grand Course, signaling early on the car's ability versus the competition.
Despite the track-focused credentials, the ZR1 remains an approachable animal. Unlike the spartan, high-strung interiors of some of its Nürburgring rivals, the $200,000 Corvette maintains the creature comforts and highway cruising mannerisms of the standard C8 iterations.