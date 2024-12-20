CATEGORIES
home News

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Harnesses 1064 HP To Blaze A 9.6-Second Quarter Mile

by Aaron LeongFriday, December 20, 2024, 11:32 AM EDT
hero ZR1 yellow
This year, the production eight-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has racked up outstanding performance numbers, such as the fact that it's the fastest car (under $1 million) capable of 233 mph and that the 1,064 horsepower V8 is the most powerful American V8 (and Corvette) ever. Today, the automaker dropped more numbers to make any average car fan soil their pants—zero to 60 mph in a mere 2.3 seconds, and finishing the quarter mile in just 9.6 seconds.

Through a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8, the 2025 C8 Corvette ZR1 makes 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft of torque. Blink and you'll miss this car hitting 60 mph in 2.3 seconds from a standstill. When the car was taken to the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany a few months ago, the same motor punched General Motor's halo vehicle to a max velocity of 233 mph (with GM president Mark Reuss at the wheel, no less), a result that surprised even the development team.

ZR1%20(2)

Making things more exciting, GM has revealed that the rear-drive ZR1 (equipped with ZTK Performance Package) can also run the quarter mile faster than the all-wheel drive hybrid Corvette E-Ray by nearly a second at 9.6 seconds. The standard ZR1 manages an impressive 9.7 seconds and 2.5 second 0-60 mph dash. Josh Holder, Corvette chief engineer said that “the 2025 Corvette ZR1 yet again exceeded our expectations,” further adding that “combined with a top speed record of 233 mph – which is unrivaled by any current production car priced under $1 million – the Corvette ZR1 delivers on its mission to provide customers unrelenting power.”

While something like the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 holds the quarter mile record at 8.91 seconds, not to mention a 1.66 second 0-60 mph time, the circumstances in which either makes achieve their numbers couldn't be more varied. The Demon achieved its breathtaking record on a prepped strip using E85 and what are practically street-legal drag radials. For its runs, the ZR1 was on a non-prepped drag strip while using 93 octane pump gas and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. The car also had the ZTK Performance Package which adds more than 1,200 lbs of downforce at top speed.

The base 2025 Corvette ZR1 is expected to sell for $180k to start, which all things considered, is a fantastic buy compared to the ZTK-equipped version. Orders should start arriving early 2025. 

Photo credits: General Motors
Tags:  Automobiles, chevrolet, GM, (NYSE:GM), corvette-zr1, sports-car
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment