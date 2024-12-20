2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Harnesses 1064 HP To Blaze A 9.6-Second Quarter Mile
Through a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8, the 2025 C8 Corvette ZR1 makes 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft of torque. Blink and you'll miss this car hitting 60 mph in 2.3 seconds from a standstill. When the car was taken to the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany a few months ago, the same motor punched General Motor's halo vehicle to a max velocity of 233 mph (with GM president Mark Reuss at the wheel, no less), a result that surprised even the development team.
Making things more exciting, GM has revealed that the rear-drive ZR1 (equipped with ZTK Performance Package) can also run the quarter mile faster than the all-wheel drive hybrid Corvette E-Ray by nearly a second at 9.6 seconds. The standard ZR1 manages an impressive 9.7 seconds and 2.5 second 0-60 mph dash. Josh Holder, Corvette chief engineer said that “the 2025 Corvette ZR1 yet again exceeded our expectations,” further adding that “combined with a top speed record of 233 mph – which is unrivaled by any current production car priced under $1 million – the Corvette ZR1 delivers on its mission to provide customers unrelenting power.”
While something like the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 holds the quarter mile record at 8.91 seconds, not to mention a 1.66 second 0-60 mph time, the circumstances in which either makes achieve their numbers couldn't be more varied. The Demon achieved its breathtaking record on a prepped strip using E85 and what are practically street-legal drag radials. For its runs, the ZR1 was on a non-prepped drag strip while using 93 octane pump gas and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. The car also had the ZTK Performance Package which adds more than 1,200 lbs of downforce at top speed.
The base 2025 Corvette ZR1 is expected to sell for $180k to start, which all things considered, is a fantastic buy compared to the ZTK-equipped version. Orders should start arriving early 2025.
Photo credits: General Motors