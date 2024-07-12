2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Is A Track-Ready Beast With 603 HP V8 And Sporty Upgrades
It feels like Mercedes-AMG is churning out new cars every other week this summer, offering up something for everyone. For brand connoisseurs who want a new GT 63 that's track-friendly, but felt that the "regular" GT 63 was too pedestrian or the GT 63 S E was too porky, the Affalterbach, Germany-based company has launched the GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ with power, cooling, and aero components fit for a race track.
One of Mercedes-AMG's flagship grand touring cars just got a more track-focused variant without compromising on-road manners. Presented at the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT 63 Pro 4Matic+, the vehicle sports ICE power from the GT 63 S E combined with passive and active cooling all around, plus aero bits to improve airflow at speed.
While there aren't notable weight-savings usually expected from cars like these, Mercedes-AMG is harping on the fact that luxury and passenger comfort are still prioritized. The interior is still lined with nice, shiny bits where it counts and soft, grippy Alcantara along essential touchpoints.
Of course, one look at the rear and there's no denying the car's intentions. The fixed carbon fiber wing contributes to the extra 33 lbs of downforce in the rear. Air is also accelerated beneath the car thanks to air deflectors and the rear diffuser to provide 66 lbs less lift than the regular GT 63.
The power and torque numbers from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 are also up from the GT 63. The motor makes 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. These numbers are identical to V8 lump found in the hybrid-electric GT 63 S E. In the GT 63 Pro, AMG says that the car is good for a 3.1-second dash from 0-60 mph.
To help keep drivers on the track longer, Mercedes-AMG installed two radiators in the front on top of active cooling systems for the front/rear differentials and transfer case. It is a slight shame to see that only the standard carbon-ceramic brakes in the front get larger cooling ducts, whereas the rear gets zilch.
Mercedes-AMG states that the GT 63 Pro will not be a limited run vehicle, but will instead keep making them as demand dictates. The car itself while start shipping early next year, but pricing and other details are still yet to be released.