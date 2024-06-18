Shop Snapdragon X Series Copilot + PCs, Available Now At Best Buy
Do you need a new mobile workhorse, or just want a lightweight, powerful laptop with all-day battery life? Whatever the individual reasons, a lot of people are understandably very excited about Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series processors and the associated push for Windows on ARM by Microsoft. If that's you, then the first wave of AI-infused Copilot+ PCs are here, and you can buy them now...
Pictured above and top is the flagship for this launch, Microsoft's own Surface Pro tablet. Competing directly against Apple's iPad Pro, the new 11th-generation Surface Pro features a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get a 13-inch OLED screen in 2880×1920 resolution and a pair of USB Type-C ports for external connectivity and charging. For all that, you'll pay $1499.99, but keep in mind that this price doesn't include any accessories like the pen or keyboard.
If that price is too rich for your blood, the base model Surface Pro still gets 16GB of RAM—take that, Apple—and 256GB of storage. It does downgrade to an LCD screen (albeit in the same resolution) and a Snapdragon X Plus SoC; these cuts will save you $500, bringing the price to just $999.99. There's also a higher-end model with the X Elite CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage for $2099, although that version is currently showing "sold out."
Microsoft has also updated the Surface Laptop for this launch. The new Copilot+-enabled Surface Laptop is the 7th generation of the product and sports a 15" LCD touch screen in 2496×1664 resolution with a 120-Hz refresh rate. The specs will seem familiar: Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of storage. For these specs on this system, expect to pay $1299.99.
There's also a smaller, 13.8" version of the Surface Laptop 7th Gen that has generally the same specifications save for a swap to a Snapdragon X Plus SoC. The screen resolution is also a bit lower at 2304×1536, but the memory and storage specs are identical to the above. Both of these systems get two USB Type-C ports and one USB-A port as well as Wi-Fi 7; the smaller system will run you just $999.99.
Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft's PartnersOf course, many of Microsoft's partners are also shipping systems sporting Snapdragon silicon today. There are five machines available right now, so we're going to go over them quickly; if you want the full details, we highly advise you to click through to the product pages.
First up is this attractive HP OmniBook X, which we heard about last month. It's a 14" laptop with 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a Snapdragon X Elite SoC. It also boasts an IPS LCD screen in 2240×1400 resolution which is, of course, touch-enabled. This machine is available right now for $1199.99.
Lenovo's Copilot+ launch offering is the Yoga Slim 7x. Compared to the OmniBook above, this machine comes with just half the storage at 512GB, but boasts a beautiful 14.5" OLED screen in 2944×1840 resolution with a 90-Hz refresh rate. This screen is apparently capable of a 1000-nit peak brightness; very impressive both for a laptop and for an OLED. It's available for $1199.99 with a Snapdragon X Elite and 16GB of RAM.
Samsung's showed up to the Copilot+ party with the Galaxy Book4 Edge. This is the biggest machine launching today at 16"; it has a 2880×1880 AMOLED screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate. Notably, it offers a full-sized HDMI port, unique among these machines. It also has a large, 4-cell battery and a 1080p webcam. This machine comes in at $1449.99 and is available now.
Of course, Dell wouldn't be left out of a Windows laptop launch, and indeed, we have the new Inspiron 14 Plus from Round Rock. This machine is a 14" laptop with a very standard 2560×1600 IPS LCD screen that, like the rest of these systems, is touch-enabled. You can snag the Inspiron 14 for $1099.99.
Last but not least, we have the Asus Vivobook S 15. This one's not available from Best Buy, but you can find it at the world's biggest web store instead. It has a 15.6" OLED screen in 2880×1620 resolution with a 120-Hz refresh rate and apparently, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Asus' machine comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD; you can grab it for $1299.99.
Actually, if you prefer to shop at Amazon, many of these machines are also available over there. Let us know in the comments if you spot a superior deal that we missed, too.