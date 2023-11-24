Build A Great Gaming PC For Under $1500 With These Awesome Black Friday Bargains









If you're thinking it's finally time to retire the trusty old Haswell workhorse , or perhaps you're frustrated with the performance of your Ryzen 5 1600AF in Cyberpunk 2077 , whatever the case may be, if you want some new PC parts, now is a great time.





XFX Speedster MERC 319 CORE Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB Video Card: $469.99 at Amazon

Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case: $79.98 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 PE 850W Modular Power Supply: $99.99 at Amazon

If $1500 is too rich for your blood, allow us to recommend a few part swaps that will save you some money:







AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6-core CPU: $199.99 at Amazon





Sparkle TITAN Arc A770 OC 16GB





Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU: $309.99 at Amazon

PNY Verto GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB: $361.71 at Amazon

XFX Speedster SWFT319 Radeon RX 6800 16GB GPU: $369.99 at Amazon





Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EX Gamer V2 12GB



Powercolor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GPU: $749.99 at Amazon

Galax RTX 4070 Ti EX Gamer V2 12GB GPU: $739.99 at Amazon



Zotac Trinity OC RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GPU: $749.99 at Amazon



Though these graphics cards are expensive, they offer extreme performance in the latest titles, even with the settings maxed out. We probably don't have to point out the immense 20GB of video RAM on the RX 7900 XT; while we were unimpressed with the value proposition of this card at $900 , at $750 it's a different story.







