Build A Great Gaming PC For Under $1500 With These Awesome Black Friday Bargains

If you're thinking it's finally time to retire the trusty old Haswell workhorse , or perhaps you're frustrated with the performance of your Ryzen 5 1600AF in Cyberpunk 2077 , whatever the case may be, if you want some new PC parts, now is a great time.





XFX Speedster MERC 319 CORE Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB Video Card: $469.99 at Amazon

Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case: $79.98 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 PE 850W Modular Power Supply: $99.99 at Amazon

If $1500 is too rich for your blood, allow us to recommend a few part swaps that will save you some money:







AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6-core CPU: $199.99 at Amazon





Sparkle TITAN Arc A770 OC 16GB





Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU: $309.99 at Amazon

PNY Verto GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB: $361.71 at Amazon

XFX Speedster SWFT319 Radeon RX 6800 16GB GPU: $369.99 at Amazon





Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EX Gamer V2 12GB



Powercolor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GPU: $749.99 at Amazon

Galax RTX 4070 Ti EX Gamer V2 12GB GPU: $739.99 at Amazon



Zotac Trinity OC RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GPU: $749.99 at Amazon



Though these graphics cards are expensive, they offer extreme performance in the latest titles, even with the settings maxed out. We probably don't have to point out the immense 20GB of video RAM on the RX 7900 XT; while we were unimpressed with the value proposition of this card at $900 , at $750 it's a different story.









We've picked out an absolutely astonishing gaming PC for you, that won't break the bank. This system will kick butt at 100 FPS or higher in just about any game in 1440p or lower resolution, and will even play smoothly at 60 FPS in 4K for most titles. Best of all, with the Socket AM5 platform and a B650E motherboard you're ready for next-generation CPUs and GPUs, meaning this machine is eminently upgrade-able. You get a fast PCIe SSD for your OS and games, and a big 6TB spinner for movies, music, and other media. You also get a top-quality single-rail PSU for reliability.Here's the part list we picked out:All told, these parts come to a price of about $1,475 right now, which is an excellent value for a machine with this much expandability, reliability, and gaming performance. It's a killer machine at a price that would've been double earlier this year; every part in this system has fallen in price considerably over the last few months.The Ryzen 5 7600 is an entry-level Socket AM5 CPU that sacrifices less gaming performance than you'd expect when you're playing games with the settings all turned up, i.e. GPU-limited. It includes and is perfectly happy under its stock cooler, so you can also skip the Thermaltake UX200 from the part list above too.Any of these graphics cards offer excellent entry-level gaming performance. The Arc A750 is a standout at $180; it's a real current-generation GPU that offers solid 1080p speed. Meanwhile, the Arc A770 16GB is competitive with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 4060 Ti while having more video RAM so you can max out settings. It's a crazy-good deal at $269.99. Check our review if you don't believe us.These three GPUs get into more mid-range territory and all offer excellent performance. The RTX 4060 Ti has the advantage of DLSS with Frame Generation, but the 8GB of video RAM feels lackluster compared to the AMD competition. The Radeon RX 6800 is also going to be faster in non-ray-traced games.Finally, while there's really no better pick for the CPU for gaming—the Ryzen 7 7800X3D generally matches or outperforms the Ryzen 9 7950X3D in games—you could grab a faster GPU than the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Here's our picks for powerful GPUs on deep discounts:In addition to all of this, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out this insane bundle available over at Micro Center. You have to live near a store to get this price because it's in-store-only, but $469.99 for this killer CPU, a quality motherboard, and fast G.Skill memory is an absurd price.While these deals are all great, there are likely to be even more come Cyber Monday, so we'll keep an eye out and report on what we find. However, we'd love if you'd let us know in the comments when you find any PC hardware deals that we missed. We've built machines with most of these components and we can stand behind our recommendations, so if you'd like to know more, just ask away.