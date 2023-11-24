Build A Great Gaming PC For Under $1500 With These Awesome Black Friday Bargains
If you're thinking it's finally time to retire the trusty old Haswell workhorse, or perhaps you're frustrated with the performance of your Ryzen 5 1600AF in Cyberpunk 2077, whatever the case may be, if you want some new PC parts, now is a great time.We've picked out an absolutely astonishing gaming PC for you, that won't break the bank. This system will kick butt at 100 FPS or higher in just about any game in 1440p or lower resolution, and will even play smoothly at 60 FPS in 4K for most titles. Best of all, with the Socket AM5 platform and a B650E motherboard you're ready for next-generation CPUs and GPUs, meaning this machine is eminently upgrade-able. You get a fast PCIe SSD for your OS and games, and a big 6TB spinner for movies, music, and other media. You also get a top-quality single-rail PSU for reliability.
Here's the part list we picked out:
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core 3D V-Cache Gaming CPU: $358.99 at Amazon
- Thermaltake UX200 SE ARGB CPU Cooler: $19.98 at Amazon
- ASRock B650E PG Riptide WiFi ATX Motherboard: $179.99 at Amazon
- TEAMGROUP T-Create Expert 2×16GB DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM: $89.99 at Amazon
- Mushkin Vortex Redline 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $94.99 at Amazon
- Toshiba MG04 6TB 7200RPM Hard Drive: $79.99 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster MERC 319 CORE Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB Video Card: $469.99 at Amazon
- Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case: $79.98 at Amazon
- Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 PE 850W Modular Power Supply: $99.99 at Amazon
If $1500 is too rich for your blood, allow us to recommend a few part swaps that will save you some money:
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6-core CPU: $199.99 at Amazon
- Sparkle Arc A750 ORC 8GB GPU: $179.99 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB GPU: $239.99 at Amazon
- Sparkle Arc A770 Titan 16GB GPU: $269.99 at Amazon
- PNY Verto GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU: $289.99 at Amazon
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU: $309.99 at Amazon
- PNY Verto GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB: $361.71 at Amazon
- XFX Speedster SWFT319 Radeon RX 6800 16GB GPU: $369.99 at Amazon
Finally, while there's really no better pick for the CPU for gaming—the Ryzen 7 7800X3D generally matches or outperforms the Ryzen 9 7950X3D in games—you could grab a faster GPU than the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Here's our picks for powerful GPUs on deep discounts:
- Powercolor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB GPU: $749.99 at Amazon
- Galax RTX 4070 Ti EX Gamer V2 12GB GPU: $739.99 at Amazon
- Zotac Trinity OC RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GPU: $749.99 at Amazon
Though these graphics cards are expensive, they offer extreme performance in the latest titles, even with the settings maxed out. We probably don't have to point out the immense 20GB of video RAM on the RX 7900 XT; while we were unimpressed with the value proposition of this card at $900, at $750 it's a different story.
In addition to all of this, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out this insane bundle available over at Micro Center. You have to live near a store to get this price because it's in-store-only, but $469.99 for this killer CPU, a quality motherboard, and fast G.Skill memory is an absurd price.
While these deals are all great, there are likely to be even more come Cyber Monday, so we'll keep an eye out and report on what we find. However, we'd love if you'd let us know in the comments when you find any PC hardware deals that we missed. We've built machines with most of these components and we can stand behind our recommendations, so if you'd like to know more, just ask away.