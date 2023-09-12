Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Dev Warns Gamers To Check Their PC Cooling

Cyberpunk 2077 is a richly-detailed open-world game that is denser than most thanks to the highly-vertical nature of its setting, Night City. At any given time you're likely to have a half-dozen floors both above and below you, and those floors are very likely to be populated with interactables like clutter items, loot, and of course, NPCs. All of that simulation takes CPU time, and while modern CPUs have become insanely-fast on a single core, there's just no way to handle that level of simulation on one core—especially on consoles.





It's absolutely a valid concern. Any workload that puts that much stress on a CPU is going to cause it to heat up, and a lot of consumers—maybe even "most PC gamers"—don't bother to ever check temperatures or cooling until a technician (or techy friend) tells them to do so. It's completely believable that someone who played Cyberpunk 2077 before will load up the new, optimized version and find that it actually runs worse because their CPU is now overheating.





Things should look more like the right side now, or even better.