Samsung Galaxy Ring Review: Comfortable With Great Battery Life

It’s been a couple of months since Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring ($399) , its latest health and wellness wearable. We’ve been using the company’s first smart ring for about a month now, and we’re ready to share our thoughts and observations. This is our first smart ring review here at HotHardware, but this product category’s been around for a roughly decade now, with the Oura Ring ($299) being the most well known.

What sets the Galaxy Ring apart from the competition is that it’s the first smart ring from a major tech manufacturer, and that you don’t need a monthly subscription to use it. Plus, it integrates seamlessly into the Samsung Health ecosystem, and works alone or together with the company’s Galaxy watches. So what are the pros and cons of the Galaxy Ring? Who is it for? And should you consider buying one? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Hardware, Design, And Durability The Galaxy Ring is primarily made of grade 5 titanium. It comes in nine sizes (5 to 13) and in three colors (gold, silver, and dark gray). The inside of the ring contains the sensors, electronics, and battery – all sealed in a resin-like, transparent polycarbonate material. As such, the Galaxy Ring is IP68 dust and water resistant (down to 10 ATM), and hypoallergenic. It also features a concave cross-section, making it extremely comfortable to wear.



Depending on size, the Galaxy Ring weighs between 2.3 and 3.0g, and it’s only 2.6mm thick. It packs a Nordic Semiconductor microcontroller with 8MB of RAM, a Bluetooth 5.4 radio, an accelerometer, and an 18mAh battery (sizes 5-11) or 23.5mAh battery (sizes 12 and 13). Heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature sensors are clustered into three small bulges protruding from the inside surface of the ring, within the same quadrant.

PPG sensors inside Galaxy Ring





To charge the Galaxy Ring, Samsung supplies a 2 x 2 x 1-inch translucent plastic case. It opens like an earbuds case to reveal a white cradle on which you place the ring. A 361mAh battery on board charges the ring wirelessly up to 1.5 times (40% in 30 mins), and the case itself charges via USB Type-C, or any Qi-compatible wireless charger. Pressing the button on the cradle activates a series of white LEDs that show the ring and case’s battery level.

Charging case with Galaxy Ring in cradle and battery level LEDs

Our Galaxy Ring is a size 12, in the dark gray colorway, and we’ve worn it on the middle finger of our left hand (our non-dominant hand) almost non-stop for about a month now. We’ve worn it day and night, in the shower, in the pool, and even while building things and handling tools. It’s been exposed to everything from hot tubs and ice cubes to soap and bleach – without any issues, except (surprisingly) for some cosmetic wear.



Galaxy Ring showing cosmetic wear



Samsung Galaxy Ring Software, Features, And Battery life To use the Galaxy Ring, you have to install three apps: Samsung Health, Galaxy Wear, and Galaxy Ring Manager. Don't worry, though. Samsung makes the entire setup process painless. The Galaxy Ring is compatible with any phone running Android 11 and above, but some features – like double pinching your fingers to take photos or silence alarms – only work with Samsung devices.



Once you’re all set up and logged into your Samsung account, the Galaxy Ring is able to track sleep, activity (steps, workouts, etc.), stress, heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and skin temperature. The Samsung Health app then uses machine learning and the company's latest AI algorithms to provide you with helpful metrics such as a Sleep Score, Energy Score, and Wellness Tips. It can even predict and track menstrual cycles.

Galaxy Wear app





You won't find the Galaxy Ring Manager in the app tray. It’s basically a plug-in that lets the Galaxy Wear app support the Galaxy Ring. Just think of Galaxy Wear as the app that lets you manage your Samsung wearables and earbuds. With it you can adjust sleep, activity, and heart rate settings, update the ring’s firmware, find your ring (by making the green and red LEDs flash repeatedly), and reset your ring.

Galaxy Ring sleep tracking





In use, the Galaxy Ring appears to track sleep, activity, stress, and other vitals about as well as you'd expect from any quality wearable product. To confirm this, we spent several days and nights wearing the ring alongside the OnePlus Watch 2 , Samsung's own Galaxy Watch Ultra , and Google's new Pixel Watch 3 . Generally speaking, the ring's data matched the smartwatch data with just a +/-10% difference.





Galaxy Ring stress, steps, and heart rate tracking





As we mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Ring features a double pinch gesture that only works when it’s paired with a Samsung phone. It lets you take pictures (in the camera app), and dismiss alarms. We tested this with Samsung’s

If you wear the Galaxy Ring alongside Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra or Watch 7 , you'll benefit from improved battery life on each device since they essentially take turns measuring data. Speaking of the Galaxy Ring's battery life, we've been getting 7-8 days on a charge quite consistently, which is outstanding, especially if you're used to wearing an Apple Watch or Wear OS watch.








