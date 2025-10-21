CATEGORIES
Zotac's New Zbox Is The World's Smallest Mini PC To Pack A Desktop RTX 5060 Ti

by Paul LillyTuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:12 AM EDT
Zotac Magnus EN mini PCs floating in space.
Zotac has managed to stuff a desktop-class GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 16GB of GDDR7 inside a tiny 2.65-liter chassis. In doing so, Zotac's refreshed Zbox Magnus EN for 2025 the world's smallest PC to feature a desktop GeForce RTX 50 series GPU, the company claims. It's an impressive feat for a company that's been churning out potent mini PCs for many years now.

Even so, the NUCs of the world tend to draw the lion's share of attention, first with Intel's lineup and then with licensed partners such as ASUS, such as its recently-unveiled ROG NUC 9. While compact overall, the ROG NUC 9 is a much bigger system than squarish NUC systems and mini PCs like Zotac's Zbox family.

Zotac Zbox Magnus EN mini PC banner.

The Zbox Magnus EN measures just 2.45 inches high by 8.72 inches long and 7.99 inches wide. It's small enough to be mounted to a wall or the back of a monitor without looking intrusive, and to that end, it comes with wall mounting hardware (bracket and screws).

In addition to the mid-range GPU, the barebones config comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor (20C/20T, up to 5.2GHz, 30MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake-HX. A pair of SODIMM slots support up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, and you also get dual M.2 2280 form factor slots (1x PCIe 5.0 and 1x PCIe 4.0) for solid state drive (SSD) storage.

Front and back renders of Zotac's Zbox Magnus EN showing the I/O options.

Connectivity options include dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports, Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connections, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, five USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1b output, three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs, and a 3.5mm audio/mic combo port.

While you have to supply your own RAM, storage, and operating system for Zbox Magnus EN in barebones form, Zotac is also offering a pre-configured model that comes with 16GB of DDR5-5600, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and Windows 11 Home.

Zotac hasn't yet mentioned U.S. availability and pricing, though we spotted a European retailer listing the barebones model for €1,408.34 (excluding VAT). That works out to around $1,635 in U.S. currency.
