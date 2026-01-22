CATEGORIES
Zotac Unveils Magnus Mini PC With AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 And 128GB Of RAM

by Paul LillyThursday, January 22, 2026, 09:42 AM EDT
Zotac Magnus EAMAX395C mini PC banner.
Zotac is taking its Magnus Zbox mini PC lineup to the Max. As in, AMD's Ryzen AI Max and Max+ processors based on Strix Halo, which in and of itself makes these new compact systems notable. Depending on the model, however, you're also getting gobs of RAM to go along with a potent processor. The top SKU comes equipped with a whopping 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory. Yeah, it's like that.

The caveat is undoubtedly the price and perhaps to save you the sticker shock, Zotac hasn't posted any pricing details yet. We can reasonably assume the top model won't be cheap, though, given that AI-driven demand for memory and storage have cause consumer DRAM prices to skyrocket in recent times.

Specs chart for Zotac's new Magnus mini PCs.

Outside of the top SKU, the rest of the lineup ships with 32GB of memory in the same speed grade, so you don't necessarily have to take out a second mortgage. Zotac reserves the preconfigured 128GB memory option for the EAMAX395C with an Ryzen AI Max+ 395+ processor.

That Strix Halo part packs 16 Zen 5 cores and 32 threads with 3GHz base clock, up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache and 64MB of L3 cache for 80MB of total cache. It also wields an onboard NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS, while the chip as a whole delivers up to 126 TOPS.  And for graphics, the chip sports an integrated Radeon 8060S GPU with 40 cores and a 2.9GHz clock speed.

Front and back shots of Zotac's new Magnus mini PCs.

All of that horsepower comes packed in a 2.65-liter chassis with decent connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connections. As for the I/O, the front of the Magnus houses a USB4 port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Four more USB 3.2 Type-A ports are situated in the rear, along with dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports, dual HDMI 2.1 outputs, dual DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and connects for the Wi-Fi antenna.

All three new Magnus models (EAMAX395C, EAMAX390C, and EAMAX385C) are being made available in barebones form, which means no storage or operating system, or with a 1TB solid state drive (SSD) and Windows 11.

Hat tip to TechPowerUp for spotting this.
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
