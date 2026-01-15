SK Hynix Accelerates New Fab Timeline As AI Memory Demand Surges





Memory chip makers are trying to keep the AI beast fed, and as part of that effort, SK hynix is speeding up plans to open a new chip fab a few months ahead of schedule, according to Reuters. Before you get excited thinking that the memory chip shortage is about to end, the accelerated schedule still amounts to an opening that is more than a year away.





SK hynix, which is a major supplier of advanced memory chips to several tech firms, including NVIDIA, now plans to open a new chip factory in Youngin, South Korea, in February 2027. If it succeeds in doing so, the fab would open three months ahead of the original timeline.





In the more immediate future, it's also said that SK hynix will start producing wafers for high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips at its new M15X fab in Cheongju, South Korea, next month. HBM chips are commonly found on advanced AI accelerators and data center GPUs, including NVIDIA's H200 and AMD's Instinct MI325X parts, both of which are equipped with HBM3e chips. Those parts are the same ones mentioned by the Trump Administration in its new 25% tariff on chip imports





"We have to support memory consumption for AI infrastructure," Sungsoo Ryu, CEO of SK hynix America, told Reuters.













He also touched on "structural changes" happening in the memory chip market as demand surges. Ryu noted that there have not been any signs of demand subsiding, and instead described the current and ongoing demand for memory chips as "tremendous and humongous." He also said that customers are increasingly looking to lock in multi-year supply agreements instead of shorter-term deals.





So far, Ryu isn't revealing details about how much more capacity is at play from its upcoming fab, but did reportedly mention it would "very helpful" in keeping up with demand.





On its website, SK hynix says the semiconductor market is entering a transitional period as market structures realign to accommodate the expanding AI infrastructure. We've already seen signs of this, such as Micron retiring its consumer-facing Crucial brand to focus more attentively on AI customers (though Micron contend that it's still server consumers , just in a different way).





"The total market is projected to approach the $1 trillion mark, with memory semiconductors emerging as a key driver in terms of both demand and profitability. In particular, industry experts expect SK hynix to be the primary anchor of this shift, as the chipmaker is uniquely positioned as the only supplier capable of delivering both HBM3E and next-gen HBM4 reliably," SK hynix says





If true, it's no wonder SK hynix is anxious is upcoming fab ahead of schedule.



