New ZeroDayRAT Malware Is A Massive Threat To Both iPhone And Android Users

by Alan VelascoTuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
zerodayrat malware android ios hero
Researchers at the security firm iVerify have discovered a new piece of malware dubbed ZeroDayRAT, which can be used to compromise both Android and iOS devices. The company describes it as a “complete mobile compromise toolkit” typically associated with well-resourced attackers, such as nation-state backed hackers, but is available to anyone regardless of their technical expertise.

What makes ZeroDayRAT so concerning is that it’s easy to get ahold of. Whoever is behind its development offers it through the social media platform Telegram. Not only is it easy to acquire, but attackers who pay up for it are being promised regular updates and customer support if they need it.

With this tool at their disposal, attackers can target victims across a wide array of devices. It’s capable of being deployed on a devices running the latest version of Android, but can go as far back as Android 5. The situation is similar for iOS, enabling attacked to target users all the way up to iOS 26, including those with an iPhone 17 Pro.

zerodayrat malware android ios body
Image by iVerify.

Once installed on a device, ZeroDayRAT provides attackers with a whole host of options in an easy to access panel. It can provide a full rundown of the device including the model, lock status, SIM and carrier information, and an activity timeline. This timeline gives an overview of who the victim has been messaging and the content of those messages, and the apps they’ve been using.

By far the scariest aspect is the ability to track a victim in real time using GPS and having these locations presented as pins on a map. It opens up the possibility that unsuspecting users may be attacked in the physical world on top of having their personal data stolen or having their bank accounts wiped out.

To reduce the chances of running into this kind of malware, users should stick to trusted app marketplaces such as Google Play and the Apple App Store and ensure the latest security patches are installed on their device.
