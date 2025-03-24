



According to the report, one of the firm's researchers with no prior coding experience was tasked with jailbreaking LLMs. "Jailbreaking" in this context describes the methods used to evade safety measures built into AI systems. The report revealed that the researcher was able to manipulate AI models like Deepseek's R1 and V3 models, Microsoft Copilot, and ChatGPT-4o to generate a Google Chrome infostealer. In case the name doesn't give it away, that's a malware that steals information, like login details, payment information, and other personal data.





